comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene has left PUBG to start work on PUBG Special Projects
News

Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene has left PUBG to start work on PUBG Special Projects

Gaming

Brendan Greene has been the one to introduce the gaming world to the battle royale mode.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 5:01 PM IST
PUBG Special projects brendan greene

Image Credit: PlayerUnknown / Twitter

The creator of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds, Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene has just announced that he is exiting the PUBG development team though he will still be a part of PUBG Corp. The game that bears his namesake was created by him from a concept that he essentially introduced the gaming world to. He first did this in the game DayZ and then was given the opportunity to implement his ideas in a game of its own. He has announced that he is handing over the reins to Taeseok Jang who will be in charge of development of the game.

As for Greene, he will now be pursuing a new project called the PUBG Special Projects, which will be headed by him. “Online experiences and spaces can connect us in ways I only dreamed of when I first sat in front of a computer some 30 years ago,” write Green in his announcement. “And it is those dreams of connecting others that is driving our work at PUBG Special Projects.”

PUBG Lite coming to Steam announces devs

Also Read

PUBG Lite coming to Steam announces devs

This new division is set to create new technology, pipelines, tools, gameplay and what Greene feels are possibilities of exploring “interaction and connection within the game space”. But there are no other specifics as to what the company will be doing. But there are listing for 13 jobs at the company. Greene will be shifting his bases from Seoul to Amsterdam. Besides, he is not totally becoming aloof of PUBG and will still be the consulting creative director of the battle royale game.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 5:01 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update with February security patch rolling out
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update with February security patch rolling out
Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera

News

Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera

Oppo A5s gets BIS and NBTC certification

News

Oppo A5s gets BIS and NBTC certification

Xiaomi Mi SE series could be discontinued

News

Xiaomi Mi SE series could be discontinued

Paytm announces Payments Bank mobile banking app

News

Paytm announces Payments Bank mobile banking app

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Google removes 200 games from Play Store that had adware hidden in them

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update with February security patch rolling out

Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera

Oppo A5s gets BIS and NBTC certification

Xiaomi Mi SE series could be discontinued

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene has left PUBG to start work on PUBG Special Projects

Gaming

Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene has left PUBG to start work on PUBG Special Projects
Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban
PUBG Lite coming to Steam announces devs

Gaming

PUBG Lite coming to Steam announces devs
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announced, a year long tournament with $2 million in reward

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announced, a year long tournament with $2 million in reward
New study confirms that there are no significant links between gaming and violence

Gaming

New study confirms that there are no significant links between gaming and violence

हिंदी समाचार

Paytm ने लॉन्च की मोबाइल बैंकिंग ऐप Payments Bank, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

हुवावे ने ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप वाले Nova 4e को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

म्यूजिक के साथ फेसबुक पोस्टकर सकेंगे यूजर्स, कंपनी ने की म्यूजिक लेवल के साथ पार्टनर्शिप

वायरल कंटेंट पर कंट्रोल के लिए और प्रभावी कदम उठाएगा व्हॉट्सएप इंडिया

सबसे सस्ते ऑप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Oppo F11 Pro की सेल कल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Google removes 200 games from Play Store that had adware hidden in them
News
Google removes 200 games from Play Store that had adware hidden in them
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update with February security patch rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update with February security patch rolling out
Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera

News

Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera
Oppo A5s gets BIS and NBTC certification

News

Oppo A5s gets BIS and NBTC certification
Xiaomi Mi SE series could be discontinued

News

Xiaomi Mi SE series could be discontinued