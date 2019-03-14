Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene has left PUBG to start work on PUBG Special Projects

The creator of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds, Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene has just announced that he is exiting the PUBG development team though he will still be a part of PUBG Corp. The game that bears his namesake was created by him from a concept that he essentially introduced the gaming world to. He first did this in the game DayZ and then was given the opportunity to implement his ideas in a game of its own. He has announced that he is handing over the reins to Taeseok Jang who will be in charge of development of the game.

As for Greene, he will now be pursuing a new project called the PUBG Special Projects, which will be headed by him. “Online experiences and spaces can connect us in ways I only dreamed of when I first sat in front of a computer some 30 years ago,” write Green in his announcement. “And it is those dreams of connecting others that is driving our work at PUBG Special Projects.”

And now for something completely different… pic.twitter.com/f9qpkHMHu8 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) March 13, 2019

This new division is set to create new technology, pipelines, tools, gameplay and what Greene feels are possibilities of exploring “interaction and connection within the game space”. But there are no other specifics as to what the company will be doing. But there are listing for 13 jobs at the company. Greene will be shifting his bases from Seoul to Amsterdam. Besides, he is not totally becoming aloof of PUBG and will still be the consulting creative director of the battle royale game.