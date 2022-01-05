comscore Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster
Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster

Apart from the news of the return of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps, the leak also shares details on several aspects players should know about.

(Image: Tom Henderson)

Activision Blizzard is currently working on the 2022 instalment for the Call of Duty franchise, which according to a leaker Tom Henderson will see a return of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. This leak comes after another leak, which stated that the next Call of Duty title is expected to be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

To recall, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released back in 2009 as a sequel to Call of Duty 4. At the time, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was touted as one of the best multiplayer shooters, with it being praised for its gameplay, mechanics and systems. The game stood out the most for its distinctive maps like Rust, which have also made their appearances in later instalments of the game series. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Henderson in a video, sheds light on the 2022 Call of Duty instalment. Apart from the news of the return of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps, he also shares details on several aspects players should know about the upcoming title. These include information on the campaign, the reason behind the cancellation of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer and the new DMZ game mode receiving expanded versions of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

According to Henderson, the DMZ mode has been built from scratch and will feature an overhauled AI system with PvP and PvE.

While the maps might be making a return, it is still unknown if the game will bring back some of the classic Call of Duty features. Players have voiced their wants for the return of the prestige and progression system, and the create-a-class system, which has been missing from the recent entries.

The game will reportedly release in the latter part of the year and till then we recommend that you take all leaks and reports with a grain of salt.

  Published Date: January 5, 2022 8:56 PM IST

Best Sellers