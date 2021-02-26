Activision has said that players with the 500GB PlayStation 4 might need to free up space to accommodate the latest Call of Duty game collection, which includes the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, the full Black Ops: Cold War, and the Modern Warfare package. Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released; here's a look at what's waiting for you

“Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed,” Activision said in a Call of Duty blog post. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

This might not be the case for those having the PlayStation 4 Pro or PlayStation 4 Slim that offer 1TB of hard drive each. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 also does offer 1TB of hard drive, out of which around 667GB is usable. However, keep in mind that the storage on PS5 is not upgradable like on the PS4. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned, could launch in the near future on Android and iOS

Given that the latest Call of Duty update will take a sizable amount of storage, PS4 users who wish to get the game, without any compressions might need an external SSD. Notably, around 400GB of storage is usable out of the 500GB offered on the PS4. Another way is to free up storage by deleting some unused Game Content.

Call of Duty latest update: Here’s how to free up space on PlayStation 4

• Press R3 in Black Ops Cold War to open “File Management.” Here, you can choose to delete some of the content that, for instance, you might not have played in a while.

• In Modern Warfare/Warzone, tap on the Options menu and select the “General” tab. Scroll down to “Game Installs” from where you can delete any content you have not played in a while.

Of course, players need not download both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War together if they are playing on one platform at a time.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 2 will have a download size of around 10.5-26.5GB for those who own the full version of Black Ops Cold War. The update size for owners of the free-to-play Warzone, who are up to date with the latest updates on either (or both) games will be 16.2-20.8GB, according to Activision.