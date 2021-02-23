Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released

Activision has released the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer, which shows how the new Zombie experience will feel like. Here we will be taking a look at what the trailer reveals and providing you with details about the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Zombies mode. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

What is Outbreak?

Outbreak is an advance Zombie experience that takes the normal zombie mode to the next level. The upcoming mode will require for players to form squads of up to four Operators and explore an open-world map set in the Ural Mountains. The main objective being for teams to head to specific zombie-infested zones to explore and investigate. During these times they will be attacked by zombies and the Omega Group. Also Read - Gamescom 2020: Here are all the trailers and reveals at the Opening Night Live

According to Activision, the Ural Mountains hold the key to unlocking the true potential of Dark Aether.

How will the game begin?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak will start with your character being armed with a custom starting weapon and a Field Upgrade. You will have to jump on to the Ural Mountains, where you and your team will be required to explore the designated regions and help the other division complete objectives and then exfil the area or enter rifts through the Dark Aether to try to complete more objectives.

Your survival depends on you successfully completing a primary mission.

What are the investigations of experiments you will have to perform?

There are five investigations of experiments that you will have to complete during the gameplay. These include Defend, Escort, Retrieve, Eliminate and Holdout.

Defend requires you to successfully claim an intact sample of the Dark Aether, place it in a device to study, then defend that machine. Escort requires you to escort a rover filled with a specimen of Dark Ether to a dimensional portal. Retrieve requires you to carry and transport two canisters of Aether to a safe zone, from where they will be extracted from. Eliminate requires you to use a GPS tracker to find high-value targets across dimensions and take them out. Lastly, Holdout requires for you to kill as many zombies until the timer runs out.

After the mission is complete

After the experiment you are performing is complete then you and your squad need to head over to a beacon which will show up on the map. The route will have you encounter a lot of zombies. When you reach the beacon, your mission is complete and you will be extracted from the zone.