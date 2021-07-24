Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War has announced to offer the game for free from July 22, 2021. Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War is offering players with an opportunity to try out the Multiplayer and Zombies mode for free. The offer is valid until July 29. The free trial announcement comes following the release of Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War season 4. Also Read - Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: New maps, modes, operator, and more

The free offer comes with a catch ofcourse. The Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War is allowing players to try out the Multiplayer and Zombies mode for free for a period of eight days starting July 22 and till July 29, which is next week. The free offer doesn’t include single-player campaign mode. The Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War free trial is available for players across multiple platforms.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War free trial details

The free trial of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game will be available for players across platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. Users playing the game for the very first time will be able to carry forward it from the free trial mode after the offer ends. Similarly, players will also be able to carry forward their weapons and global-level progress once the free trial ends.

Game developer has announced that in the Multiplayer mode, players will be able to access NukeJacked 24/7, Party Games, Paintball Moshpit, and more. Players will also be able to get access to 12v12 Moshpit and the 40-player multi-team Moshpit with Team Deathmatch. Additionally, the popular Zombies mode will also be available during the free trial.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also offered in a PlayStation-exclusive mode in which they will be able to access the Onslaught mode featuring “a two-person team fighting off zombies across Multiplayer maps.” Additionally, players get the opportunity to purchase the game at 50 percent discount on PlayStation from July 21 to August 4. The discount offer is also available for Xbox players from July 23 to August 5.