comscore Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: Mauer Der Toten Zombie map, Payload mode, Weaver operator, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: New maps, modes, operator, and more
News

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: New maps, modes, operator, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: Mauer Der Toten Zombie map, Payload mode, Weaver operator, and more

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update July 15

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update is releasing on July 15. The update will bring a bunch of features including Mauer Der Toten — the new zombies experience for Black Ops Cold War. New content will be added to Warzone as well, for instance, a new objective mode with Payload, killstreak, among others. Also Read - Best free PC games to download in July 2021: Rocket League, Ironcast, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update will bundle wealth of content for players on July 15. The update timeline is different for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the former getting the update on July 13, while the latter will be updated on July 14. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more

Speaking of the features and changes, Call of Duty Warzone will get a brand new objective mode with Payload, and several meta-changing updates. Zombies game mode that was introduced Treyarch’s World at War will return to Black Ops Cold War but in a whole new avatar. Players will witness Mauer Der Toten a round-based zombies map and the new chapter in Black Ops Cold War’s Dark Aether story. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat update bans another wave of cheaters

Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 4, Call of Duty Warzone Season 4,

“Set after the events of “Operation Excision” in Outbreak, “Mauer Der Toten” is Treyarch’s next classic round-based Zombies experience where Requiem agents, currently working for Omega Group’s Colonel Kravchenko in a bid for their freedom, will explore war-torn Berlin after a zombie invasion has overtaken the city. Agents will navigate through the dark streets, lit only by spotlights, street lamps, and long-abandoned vehicles, to reach various key landmarks and structures, including a U-Bahn where flaming trains carry undead passengers to parts unknown. They won’t be alone, however, if they can find a way to activate a new robotic companion, Klaus, who will help them defeat the undead,” Call of Duty blog post reads.

Notably, close-quarters Operators will have two new armaments in their arsenal following the Season 4 update next week. OTs 9 SMG a full-auto submachine gun with firepower at close range will be available on the launch day. Mace, a melee weapon to crack in skulls will arrive later this season “either by in-game challenge, or by acquiring one of its Weapon Blueprints through the Mystic’s Scepter Store Bundle.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops II’s Rush Map will re-appear Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with the new update. New playlists Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit will also be added.

Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 4, Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, Call of Duty

As for Call of Duty: Warzone it will get the first-ever objective mode- the Payload game mode that will allow two teams of 20 players to race against time for crucial intel. The defending team can buy and build obstacles to slow them down and pick off enemies. A new operator Weaver will make entry as well who belongs to the NATO faction and now part of CIA Clandestine Service, Grigori Weaver “straddles both sides of the Cold War divide” and lost that eye to Kravchenko during a covert mission

“Weaver will venture beyond Requiem’s classified HQ and become a playable NATO Operator across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as part of the Tracer Pack: Weaver Operator Bundle, available in the Store later in the season,” CoD explains.

Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 4, Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, Call of Duty

For those looking for the Blueprints from past seasons, the latest update brings good news for them. Blueprint Blitz, a new event will give players a chance to unlock permanent weapon blueprints by completing contraband contracts. Other add-ons include- Sentry Gun killstreak an automated turret with a 180-degree radius that will be available in the Legendary item drop in a Red Door room Supply Box. It is worth mentioning, that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will available for a free trial next week.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2021 3:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

GTA 6 Release Date: New GTA leaked screenshots show new features, many interesting details

Realme Watch 2 Pro officially teased to launch in India soon: What to expect?

OnePlus Nord 2 design leak: Corner-placed punch-hole, thin bezels and more to expect

Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 34 million downloads on Google Play Store in just a week

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord

Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: New maps, modes, operator, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: New maps, modes, operator, and more
Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more
Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat update bans another wave of cheaters

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat update bans another wave of cheaters
The latest Call of Duty update might not fit on PS4

Gaming

The latest Call of Duty update might not fit on PS4
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned for mobile platforms

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned for mobile platforms

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord 2 में मिलेगी 90Hz HDR10+ AMOLED स्क्रीन, जानिए और क्या होगा खास

PUBG Mobile या Free Fire नहीं, इस गेम ने जून में की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई

Vodafone-Idea और Airtel के इन प्लान्स में फ्री मिल रहा Zee5 प्रीमियम का सब्सक्रिप्शन, Jio-BSNL यूजर्स को नहीं मिलता ये फायदा

Prepaid packs under Rs 200: जियो, एयरटेल, Vi और BSNL में किसके प्लान हैं सबसे बढ़िया

Free Fire Redeem Code of 13 July: आज ही इन कोड को रिडीम करें और पाएं शानदार रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord

Features

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord
Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

News

GTA 6 Release Date: New GTA leaked screenshots show new features, many interesting details
News
GTA 6 Release Date: New GTA leaked screenshots show new features, many interesting details
Realme Watch 2 Pro officially teased to launch in India soon: What to expect?

News

Realme Watch 2 Pro officially teased to launch in India soon: What to expect?
OnePlus Nord 2 design leak: Corner-placed punch-hole, thin bezels and more to expect

News

OnePlus Nord 2 design leak: Corner-placed punch-hole, thin bezels and more to expect
Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

Telecom

Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 34 million downloads on Google Play Store in just a week

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 34 million downloads on Google Play Store in just a week

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers