Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release on July 15: Mauer Der Toten Zombie map, Payload mode, Weaver operator, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update is releasing on July 15. The update will bring a bunch of features including Mauer Der Toten — the new zombies experience for Black Ops Cold War. New content will be added to Warzone as well, for instance, a new objective mode with Payload, killstreak, among others.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update will bundle wealth of content for players on July 15. The update timeline is different for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the former getting the update on July 13, while the latter will be updated on July 14.

Speaking of the features and changes, Call of Duty Warzone will get a brand new objective mode with Payload, and several meta-changing updates. Zombies game mode that was introduced Treyarch's World at War will return to Black Ops Cold War but in a whole new avatar. Players will witness Mauer Der Toten a round-based zombies map and the new chapter in Black Ops Cold War's Dark Aether story.

“Set after the events of “Operation Excision” in Outbreak, “Mauer Der Toten” is Treyarch’s next classic round-based Zombies experience where Requiem agents, currently working for Omega Group’s Colonel Kravchenko in a bid for their freedom, will explore war-torn Berlin after a zombie invasion has overtaken the city. Agents will navigate through the dark streets, lit only by spotlights, street lamps, and long-abandoned vehicles, to reach various key landmarks and structures, including a U-Bahn where flaming trains carry undead passengers to parts unknown. They won’t be alone, however, if they can find a way to activate a new robotic companion, Klaus, who will help them defeat the undead,” Call of Duty blog post reads.

Notably, close-quarters Operators will have two new armaments in their arsenal following the Season 4 update next week. OTs 9 SMG a full-auto submachine gun with firepower at close range will be available on the launch day. Mace, a melee weapon to crack in skulls will arrive later this season “either by in-game challenge, or by acquiring one of its Weapon Blueprints through the Mystic’s Scepter Store Bundle.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops II’s Rush Map will re-appear Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with the new update. New playlists Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit will also be added.

As for Call of Duty: Warzone it will get the first-ever objective mode- the Payload game mode that will allow two teams of 20 players to race against time for crucial intel. The defending team can buy and build obstacles to slow them down and pick off enemies. A new operator Weaver will make entry as well who belongs to the NATO faction and now part of CIA Clandestine Service, Grigori Weaver “straddles both sides of the Cold War divide” and lost that eye to Kravchenko during a covert mission

“Weaver will venture beyond Requiem’s classified HQ and become a playable NATO Operator across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as part of the Tracer Pack: Weaver Operator Bundle, available in the Store later in the season,” CoD explains.

For those looking for the Blueprints from past seasons, the latest update brings good news for them. Blueprint Blitz, a new event will give players a chance to unlock permanent weapon blueprints by completing contraband contracts. Other add-ons include- Sentry Gun killstreak an automated turret with a 180-degree radius that will be available in the Legendary item drop in a Red Door room Supply Box. It is worth mentioning, that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will available for a free trial next week.