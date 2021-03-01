Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 continues the storyline of Zombie mode. The outbreak started during the Firebase Z event from the Season 1 Reloaded update. The story then developed and moved to the Ural mountains of Russia. The Outbreak continues with the research behind the origins of the Dark Aether. Now leaks and theories suggest that the next development will take the players to Berlin. Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone may no longer fit on 500GB PS4: Know the reason why

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nazi Germany

According to a new report by YouTuber TheGamingRevolution, Zombies are now headed to Berlin. He states that the game has dropped multiple teasers regarding this since the city’s map was found on Grigori Weaver’s computer. Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released; here's a look at what's waiting for you

Apart from that, the latest update has introduced new intel showing Dr Valentina from the evil Omega Group on the streets of West Berlin after the events of Firebase Z. A transcript from Heinrich Meyer to Weaver was also found, which states that Dr Valentina will meet an unknown contact, which could be Edward Richtofen in Berlin. If Richtofen is introduced, this will bring Nazi Germany into the Zombie storyline. Another point hinting towards this is the diaries of Samantha Maxis, which refer to a damaged young Richtofen.

There are a few theories stating that Richtofen could just be an unknown character stalking Samantha Maxis.

As of now, Activision has not revealed its future plans for the Zombie mode, so take all of this with a pinch of salt.

Activision looking to tie Zombies with Warzone

With Season 2 a mysterious Vodanoy ship that had left in 1984 is set to arrive at Verdansk in 2021 with Nova 6 onboard. A new Warzone cutscene shows that Stitch did not care about the Nova 6 and he wants something else from it, which could likely be zombies. Another report suggests that the ship might have Dark Aetherium crystals onboard. The convergence of the storylines and the time difference also suggests that time travel might also be involved.