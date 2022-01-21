Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

This has been a big year for Activision, especially with the announcement of it being acquired by Microsoft. Now, the company is apparently in talks to widen the release schedule of its Call of Duty games, and ditch the yearly release schedule. Also Read - Sony speaks up for the first time after Microsoft-Activision deal

According to a Bloomberg report, high-level Activision employees are currently in talks to figure out if widening the release schedule for the Call of Duty franchise would be beneficial or not. The report further states that many employees believe that the widening of the release schedule will help reinvigorate the player base and would help in avoiding lacklustre sales of the latest releases like Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The company is currently only in talks and this does not mean that it will widen the release cycle immediately. However, Bloomberg believes the transition to a more spaced-out release model could be put into place as early as the next year. It still expects a mainline Call of Duty title to release in 2022, with Activision expecting this year's iteration to be a redemption of sorts for the prolific series.

If the report is to be believed, Activision will space out Call of Duty releases starting 2023, which is when Microsoft is looking to complete the Activision Blizzard transition to complete. However, reports suggest that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition will face a number of roadblocks and will take a long time to complete, and can even fall through the cracks in the meantime.

Under the Activision Blizzard acquisition deal, Microsoft will be integrating Activision Blizzard and all of its subsidiaries with its Xbox arm. After the deal completes the company will report to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. This has caused a bit of stir in the PlayStation community, however, Spencer in a recent twee stated that the Call of Duty franchise will remain on PlayStation in some form and for an unspecified amount of time.