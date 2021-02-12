comscore Call of Duty February 2021 Latest Update: Mobile Public brings new Scorestreat, Weapons, Operator Skill and more
Call of Duty: Mobile latest public test build has been released that brings new scorestreak, Operator Skill, weapons, and more to COD Mobile.

  Published: February 12, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Image of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 update.

Activision has released the latest public test build for Call of Duty: Mobile for Android and iOS. It brings with it several new features that testers will be able to access before a stable update is rolled out for the public. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

Among new features of the latest public test build of Call of Duty Mobile are new multiplayer maps, Bull Charge Operator Skill, new Night Modes, and more. Do note that this is a beta build and it is likely that Activision finally decides to drop some of these features from the final release. We take a look at how to download the latest of Duty: Mobile public test build for Android and iOS: Also Read - FAU-G first impressions: This is no PUBG Mobile rival, but got some potential

Call of Duty: Mobile: How to download the latest public test build for Android, iOS

It is important to note that Activision allows only a limited number of players that can test the test build. The limit for 64bit version of the build on Android is 20,000 players, while that for 32bit version (Android) is 10,000 respectively. So, interested users are recommended to download the test build soon in order to be able to play it. Of course, iOS users will need to have Apple’s TestFlight app to try out the game’s Public Test Build. Also Read - PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?

To download Call of Duty: Mobile Public Test Build for Android, click here.

To download Call of Duty: Mobile Public Test Build for iOS TestFlight, click here.

Call of Duty: Mobile: New features

New maps including  Shipment 2019 and Shoot House are a part of the Call of Duty: Mobile latest public test build. Among key features is a Bull Charge operator skill that is essentially a full-body shield. It can be used both defensively and offensively by players to cover themselves from enemy fire or charge them at their enemies to take them out.

Another feature is the Napalm scorestreak, which will be available in the future. It is also among the most expensive scorestreak in the game as it will cost 1,800 consecutive points. It can be used to deploy to throw napalm on the ground and light it on fire in order to destroy enemies.

It is unclear at this point when the scorestreak and operator skill will be available for the public, though they are expected to be released for the next two seasons. Activision rolled out the Call of Duty: Mobile: Season 1 (2021) in January this year and the second season is expected to start on March 10.

