Microsoft has tried to alleviate the fears of Call of Duty players by reassuring them that the game will continue to be available on PlayStation beyond the contract between Activision and Sony. In a recent statement earlier this year, Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox chief Phil Spencer claimed that he had given written assurance to Sony that Call of Duty game titles won't suddenly disappear after the Microsoft-Activision deal gets clearance form respective authorities.

Spencer has issued a fresh statement claiming that the Call of Duty titles will continue to remain available for "several more years" even after Activision's deal with Sony comes to an end. In the statement given to The Verge he said, "In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements."

In a statement issued on Thursday, Microsoft's Spencer said, "We've heard that this deal might take franchises like Call of Duty away from the places where people currently play them. That's why, as we've said before, we are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere. We will continue to enable people to play with each other across platforms and across devices. We know players benefit from this approach because we've done it with Minecraft, which continues to be available on multiple platforms and has expanded to even more since Mojang joined Microsoft in 2014. As we extend our gaming storefront across new devices and platforms, we will make sure that we do so in a manner that protects the ability of developers to choose how to distribute their games."

One of the biggest acquisitions the world has ever seen, is the Activision Blizzard deal made by Microsoft for $68.7 billion. This has some of the world’s best-selling and most recognizable gaming franchises, such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Despite the assurance, Spencer does not give us specific dates for the re

This move is likely the outcome of the ongoing scrutiny of the deal and whether it can be struck down as a threat that will lead to monopoly. UK anti-trust regulator is also conducting a deep investigation into the acquisition and its repercussions on the industry.

Spencer, in a blog stated, “We will continue to engage with regulators with a spirit of transparency and openness as they review this acquisition. We respect and welcome the hard questions that are being asked. The gaming industry today is robust and dynamic. Industry leaders, including Tencent and Sony, continue to expand their deep and extensive libraries of games as well as other entertainment brands and franchises, which are enjoyed by players everywhere. We believe that a thorough review will show that the combination of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will benefit the industry and players.”