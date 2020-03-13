comscore Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - Get KN-44 assault rifle, more | BGR India
Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - How to easily get free KN-44 assault rifle and more

The Call of Duty Heavy Shot event lets you grab a bunch of free in-game goodies. Here is how you can claim them all.

  • Published: March 13, 2020 6:35 PM IST
Call of Duty KN 44

The Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event is the latest in-game event of the battle royale title. The event lets users grind and get the KN-44 assault rifle and Prophet Sight character skins for free. Read on to see how you can bag these freebies during the event.

The Heavy Shot event is the first Call of Duty event that the game added in its free gun and character rewards for free to play players. There are more such events like this expected to come later in the game.

To be eligible for the Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event freebies, you first need to grind in multiplayer mode for a total of 100XP. The event features a total of 12 tasks in the event. You, however, need not do all of them. You need to complete only some of the 12 tasks to get 100XP. However, note that completing the remaining two tasks will get you 120XP.

How to easily get all Heavy Shot Event goodies

For the quickest way through the tasks, try completing the easiest tasks of the Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event first. The following six tasks are the easiest ways to quickly gather XP. First, play 30 Frontline matches. Then, follow by another 30 team deathmatches. Lastly, play 30 domination matches.

During completing these 90 matches, try to take advantage and hit the following targets while you’re at it. Play 15 matches with friends to get 20XP. Use the Sparrow to kill at least 15 enemies during the TDM matches to gain another 10XP. Lastly, during the frontline matches, use the Hunter Killer Drone to gain another 10XP.

If you managed to crack all the above, you should have 100XP by now. This is enough to unlock all the rewards available in the Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event. This includes a 2X credit crate, SMRS – Hearts, a KN-44 assault rifle, and the Prophet Sight.

