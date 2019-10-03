Call of Duty: Mobile already has 20 million downloads

The newest game from Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, is now out for Android and iOS, and within two days it has reached 20 million downloads. According to a data firm, Sensor Tower, users have also apparently already spent $2 million in microtransactions. The game has become extremely popular in India and account for 14 percent of downloads from the country. United States accounts for 9 percent of the downloads. All of this was tweeted by the main Sensor Tower twitter handle.

Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up more than $2 million spent on 20 million installs so far, according to Sensor Tower estimates. This includes Activision and Garena’s versions of the game. India leads with 14% of installs, U.S. is No. 9 with 9%. #callofdutymobile #callofduty pic.twitter.com/2ici0HBa9g — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) October 2, 2019

The game was teased in its beta form on certain smartphones earlier this year. And those that got their hands on it praised the game quite a bit. It the had a soft launch in Canada and Australia and is now available all over the world. The new game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It weighs 1.1GB which will be downloaded at once and none of it after launching the game for the first time. Players can log in using their Facebook accounts.

The game has a detailed walk-through in the beginning to familiarize players with the interface and the controls. The devs took their time launching the game in order to provide a refined and tested final version of the game. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile is an FPS and free to play. Players can customize their characters with clothing and set up their gear for battle. Players cannot play the battle-royale mode from the beginning, and have to reach at least profile level 7 before they are granted access to the mode.

Call of Duty: Mobile was on pre-register before this and interested people could register to get a notification when it released today. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.

The game brings the mobile format of the popular Call of Duty: Blackout mode, with 100-players, gunfights, vehicles and solo, duo and four-man queues. Besides these there are other modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All.