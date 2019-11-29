comscore Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals revealed; discount details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals: Here are all the discount details
News

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals: Here are all the discount details

Gaming

The information about all these deals comes just a day after the game developer posted a teaser. This gives interested players a week to think and inspect to pull the trigger on the purchase. We went through all the deals to give you a comprehensive overview of the available deals.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 7:46 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday Deals

Activision and TiMi Studios has finally revealed all the Black Friday Deals for its Call of Duty Mobile game. The information about all these deals comes just a day after the game developer posted a teaser. These deals are set to end on December 5, 2019. This gives interested players a week to think and inspect to pull the trigger on the purchase. As mentioned in a past report, these deals are offering up to 90 percent off on in-game items. We went through all the deals to give you a comprehensive overview of the available deals.

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals; details

You can access all the details in the “Store” section on the home page of the game. Now, let’s have a quick look at the multiple deals available in the store. It is worth noting that some of the crates as part of Black Friday are likely to expire sooner than December 5. The first deal available is the AK117 Black Friday Crate. The single crate is available for 10 COD Points while 10 crates are available for 90 COD Points. This pricing is after a 50 percent discount. Buyers will get the chance to get an AK117 – Headless Rider Assault Rifle.

Second Black Friday deal is available on the Battery – Torque Black Friday Crate. Similar to the first one, Call of Duty Mobile developers are offering a flat 50 percent discount. A single crate is available for 15 COD Points, and 10 crates are available for 135 COD Points. Here, gamers will get the chance to get the skin of Erin Baker in the Torque uniform. The character made its debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Watch: Nubia Red Magic 3S Review

The third deal, the Royal Crimson Black Friday Crate comes with a number of weapons. Users will get the chance to get the LK24 Royal Crimson with one crate for 15 COD Points, and 10 for 125 COD Points. The rest of the two deals are available on Battle Royale outfit accessories, specialist skill skins, lethal, and tactical grenades.

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday Deals teased with up to 90 percent discounts

Also Read

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday Deals teased with up to 90 percent discounts

Taking a closer look the fourth deal is the Black Friday Battle Royale Bundle, and Black Friday Grenade Bundle. Both these bundles are available with a 90 percent discount. The Battle Royale Bundle is priced at 150 COD Points instead of 1,568. The fifth deal, the Black Friday Grenade Bundle is priced at 50 COD Points or CP instead of 520 CP.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 7:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals revealed; discount details
Gaming
Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals revealed; discount details
Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India

News

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals revealed; discount details

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals revealed; discount details
Black Friday sale in India today: Top deals on Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia phones

Deals

Black Friday sale in India today: Top deals on Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia phones
Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday Deals available from November 29

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday Deals available from November 29
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Top deals offers

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Top deals offers
Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A9 2020 नए Vanilla Mint कलर वेरिएंट में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi का दावा, Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन में होगा सबसे हाई रेज्यूलेशन इमेज सेंसर

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च

Vivo V17 स्मार्टफोन पंच-होल डिजाइन के साथ भारत में 9 दिसंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की कल दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

News

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India
News
Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India
Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash
Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

News

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them
Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details