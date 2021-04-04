Reliance Jio and Qualcomm Snapdragon have announced the ‘Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces Esports Challenge’ that will be hosted on the JioGames platform. The esports tournament will feature Solo as well as 5v5 team plays. This a free-to-participate, mobile-only tournament, the company has revealed. Also Read - Reliance Jio to launch Jio 5G phone, low-cost JioBook laptop at AGM 2021: Report

The winning team of the 'Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces Esports Challenge' will get a prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs. The matches will be telecasted live on JioTV, Esports HD channel, Facebook Watch as well as YouTube JioGames channel.

Reliance Jio has announced that this is a year-long collaboration with Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte.

Ltd. ("QCTAP"), which is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“The collaboration between the two is set to bring superior gaming experiences to the gaming enthusiasts across India through multiple contests that will be organized by JioGames on the JioGames Esports platform with QCTAP as a title sponsor. The collaboration will start with the first contest, ‘Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge’, featured on JioGames Esports platform,” Jio said in a press release.

Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces Esports Challenge: How to register

• The tournament is open to Jio as well as non-Jio users and there is no registration fee. This means anyone can register for it for free.

• Those interested can head to “https://play.jiogames.com/esports/#/” to register themselves.

• The registrations started on April 1, 2021, at 10:55 PM.

• Do note that the Game ID and IN-Game Name are mandatory for Solo Aces. Also, players will need to validate their email id to join the tournament.

• The registrations for Solos close on April 11, 2021, at 9 PM, while the deadline for 5v5 team plays registration is April 30, 2021, respectively.

• Qualifier matches will start from June 11, 2021.

• The finals will be held from June 20, 2021.

• Those who have been selected will get a participation confirmation mail, as per a FAQ page.