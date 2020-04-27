comscore Call of Duty: Mobile confirms arrival of Rust map by name
Call of Duty: Mobile confirms arrival of Rust map by name

The devs are also offering 10,000 Call of Duty: Mobile Credits to those that can answer two questions correctly.

  • Published: April 27, 2020 1:41 PM IST
The developers of Call of Duty: Mobile have been teasing the release of the Rust map for a while now. And now they have confirmed its arrival by name on the Twitter handle. The devs are also offering 10,000 Call of Duty: Mobile Credits to those that can answer two questions correctly. According to a new tweet by the devs, the new map will be dropping this week. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know

The devs have been teasing this map for a while now and the previous image showed a dusty landscape with a metallic radio tower in the distance. This looks typically like a tower that is there in the Rust map which is currently there in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. The tweet teases long time Call of Duty players with the words, “If you know, you know.” And now in the new tweet which confirms that this is coming with the next update is a video. This video shows a close up of the tower, and a dusty terrain. The new tweet the text, “A closer look at what is to come… Dropping in the next update for #CODMobile!” Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile getting esports, World Championship 2020 announced

The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile which is Season 4 brought a new ranked season along with a lot of changes, a new battle pass, new modes and maps as well. It added the Meltdown map along with other customizations as well. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4: Changes

The present ranked season will run from April 1 to June 1 and has a lot of new improvements. These improvements include new ranked mode seasonal rewards. It also brings all new Industrial Revolution themed weapons & equipment coming to Season 4 Ranked Mode, including Epic weapon Man-o-War, and Epic soldier Ruin. The new Battle pass and season is called Steel Legion. Lt. Commander David Mason, Code Name: SECTION from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is available. A new high-powered SMG called the GKS has also been added. There’s a new scorestreak called Shock RC added to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update

There are new multiplayer modes added as well called Gun Game and 2v2 Showdown. Meltdown map is already added like we mentioned. The devs have done a lot of optimizations and weapon balances. Battle royale is getting a new FPP Warfare mode, which is a 20v20 clash using First Person Perspective only.

  Published Date: April 27, 2020 1:41 PM IST

