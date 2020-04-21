Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update

The newest map to be teased for Call of Duty: Mobile is the Rust Map. This was teased earlier on the official Twitter handle of Call of Duty: Mobile. And now it seems another tweet confirms that the map is positively being added with the next update. Though the devs have not officially confirmed the name of the new map yet, is expected to be the Rust map. The devs had tweeted from the officially handle an image of something that is coming to the game soon. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

The previous image showed a dusty landscape with a metallic radio tower in the distance. This looks typically like a tower that is there in the Rust map which is currently there in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. The tweet teases long time Call of Duty players with the words, “If you know, you know.” And now in the new tweet which confirms that this is coming with the next update is a video. This video shows a close up of the tower, and a dusty terrain. The new tweet the text, “A closer look at what is to come… Dropping in the next update for #CODMobile!” Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April

Though there is no definite timeline of when we might see the new map, we now know it will be added either with the next update. The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile which is Season 4 brought a new ranked season along with a lot of changes, a new battle pass, new modes and maps as well. It added the Meltdown map along with other customizations as well. Also Read - Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

😏😉 Dropping in the next update for #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/szdsQ7GY9E — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 18, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4: Changes

The present ranked season will run from April 1 to June 1 and has a lot of new improvements. These improvements include new ranked mode seasonal rewards. It also brings all new Industrial Revolution themed weapons & equipment coming to Season 4 Ranked Mode, including Epic weapon Man-o-War, and Epic soldier Ruin. The new Battle pass and season is called Steel Legion. Lt. Commander David Mason, Code Name: SECTION from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is available. A new high-powered SMG called the GKS has also been added. There’s a new scorestreak called Shock RC added to the game.

There are new multiplayer modes added as well called Gun Game and 2v2 Showdown. Meltdown map is already added like we mentioned. The devs have done a lot of optimizations and weapon balances. Battle royale is getting a new FPP Warfare mode, which is a 20v20 clash using First Person Perspective only.