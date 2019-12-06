comscore Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 170 million downloads in 2 months
Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 170 million downloads in 2 months

As per report, the game has been a hit in the US, where it has seen nearly 28.5 million installs, or 16.6 percent of all downloads. India came in second with 17.5 million installs, or 10.2 percent, and Brazil ranked third with 12 million installs, or 7 percent.

  Published: December 6, 2019 5:14 PM IST
Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) has reaped nearly $87 million in global player spending and more than 172 million downloads in its first two months. The game picked up nearly 21 million installs in November, compared to almost 146 million in October, revealed analytics firm Sensor Tower recently.

As per report, the game has been a hit in the US, where it has seen nearly 28.5 million installs, or 16.6 percent of all downloads. India came in second with 17.5 million installs, or 10.2 percent, and Brazil ranked third with 12 million installs, or 7 percent.

Google Play generated the majority of downloads over 89 million, or 52 percent. The iOS version, meanwhile, accumulated nearly 83 million downloads, or 48 percent. In the game, up to 100 users fight for survival in a map designed for the mobile title, featuring locations from across Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams.

Players can battle across land, sea and air with vehicles including an ATV, helicopter and tactical raft, while finding and equipping gear and weapons that span the series. Recently, on both Android and iOS, Call of Duty: Mobile released a mega update that brings in the much-awaited zombie mode.

The zombie mode is available as a separate gameplay mode and the content is slightly different from what we have seen in PUBG MOBILE. The zombie mode, for now, brings two different modes that are broadly divided into: Raid and Survival mode.

Meanwhile, the new season of Call of Duty: Mobile is out. The Season 2 of Call of Duty: Mobile comes with a new battle pass. Like the previous one there is a free and a paid tier of the new battle pass. It also introduces a new limited time Zombie mode to the game. This new zombie mode comes with two modes in itself. Publishers at Activision call the new Zombie mode the third pillar of the mobile offering. Zomibe mode will be unlocked for players that have hit level 5.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 5:14 PM IST

