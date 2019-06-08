With PUBG Mobile, dominating the battle royale genre on mobile, Activision announced in March this year that it will be launching a mobile version of Call of Duty. Activision announced the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile at Game Developers Conference 2019. Activision launched its own battle royale game that to challenge PUBG Mobile for the crown.

According to previous reports, the game will hit the Indian servers in November. While the beta version of the game will go live before. The report details expected the beta version to go live sometime between June end and July first week. Call of Duty: Mobile went live in closed beta earlier this month to certain gamers in select countries. The game was made available to certain gamers who were able to download the game from the Play Store. Notably, it was most commonly available on OnePlus devices.

The company has now announced that the closed beta is now over. This means that the open beta of the game will be going live sometime soon. The ingame notification from the devs read, “Thank you for playing and providing your invaluable feedback. We look forward to seeing you in future Betas, not to mention the full release.”

And apparently, the devs are going to launch the final version of the game when they finally do release the game for everyone. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile will be an FPS and free to play. Players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and other gear.

Activision has apparently carefully considered the timing of the launch keeping in mind the negative attention PUBG Mobile has drawn recently. Players will have the option to take part in competitive ranked mode and there will probably be reward crates.

WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

As of now, there is no release date from Activision for Android and iOS versions of Call of Duty: Mobile. Though the company says that it will be scheduled for later this year. Interested gamers can pre-register for the game right now on either the website or on the Google Play Store. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.