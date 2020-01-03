comscore Call of Duty: Mobile gets a new map called 'Raid' | BGR India
News

Call of Duty: Mobile gets a new map called 'Raid'

Gaming

The new Call of Duty: Mobile map 'Raid', has already made appearances in previous games.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 1:40 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Raid map

Call of Duty: Mobile developers have introduced a new Multiplayer mode map, called Raid. The new map is a snow covered mansion that according to the developers would be an engaging new map. The description of the map goes, “Soak up the sun (or currently, the snow) on Raid, a luxurious hillside mansion turned battleground for Call of Duty: Mobile’s Multiplayer mode. What usually is a mainstay for lavish pool parties and sport car showcases is now a wintry battleground where either the Guerilla Squad or Special Forces completely eliminate the opposition.”

The blog mentions that the map originally appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. It was also a part of the Blackout map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. A reimagined version – Empire – was also a part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. In team game modes, one of the teams will spawn in the garage on the east side of the map. While the other will spawn in the garden on the map’s western border of the map Raid.

Besides this a new Limited Time Mode that is available on Call of Duty: Mobile called Snipers Only Challenge. This new challenge will see players spawn with only sniper rifles which is obvious from the name. But unlike the previous Limited Time Mode Gun Game, where players played solo, this mode will be for teams. But this does not mean that you’ll need friends to play the mode. You can queue solo and will be matched with other players in your team.

As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) has reaped nearly $87 million in global player spending and more than 172 million downloads in its first two months. The game picked up nearly 21 million installs in November, compared to almost 146 million in October, revealed analytics firm Sensor Tower recently.

As per report, the game has been a hit in the US, where it has seen nearly 28.5 million installs, or 16.6 percent of all downloads. India came in second with 17.5 million installs, or 10.2 percent, and Brazil ranked third with 12 million installs, or 7 percent.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 1:40 PM IST

