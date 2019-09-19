Call Of Duty: Mobile global iOS and Android release set for October 1

It seems we finally have a date for the launch of the upcoming Call Of Duty: Mobile from Activision. The game was teased in its beta form on certain smartphones earlier this year. And those that got their hands on it praised the game quite a bit. It the had a soft launch in Canada and Australia and is available there now. And now in a new video the devs have finally announced that the game is launching internationally on October 1. It will be made available on Android and iOS at the same time.

Launch details

According to previous reports, the game was set to hit the Indian servers in November, but it seems we’re getting it earlier. The game was made available in a closed beta to certain gamers in select countries. And the devs are going to launch the refined and tested final version of the game on October 1. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile will be an FPS and free to play. Players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and other gear.

Call of Duty: Mobile will be releasing on both Android and iOS later this year though there is no release date scheduled for the time being. For those that are interested in the game can pre-register for it right now on either the website or on the Google Play Store where it has been listed already. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.

WATCH: Call of Duty: Mobile – Available October 1st

The game will be a mobile format of the popular Call of Duty: Blackout mode, with 100-players, gunfights, vehicles and solo, duo and four-man queues. Besides these there will be other modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All.