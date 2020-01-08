comscore Call of Duty: Mobile Gun Game Challenge live with rewards
The mode Gun Game is very similar to the mode Free For All where everyone is an enemy.

  Published: January 8, 2020 11:42 AM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Gun Game new

Call of Duty: Mobile released the Multiplayer mode called Gun Game Challenge a few months back for the first time. And now the mode is available once again with special weapon skins. This mode now brings new rewards for completing challenges. The mode is available till January 9 and will end at midnight. This mode was initially available for a limited time of 30 days. The mode Gun Game is like the mode Free For All where players can target and kill anyone. Here getting kills will upgrade the weapons. And the first player to get one kill with every weapon wins.

Besides this Call of Duty: Mobile developers introduced a new Multiplayer mode map, called Raid. The new map is a snow covered mansion that according to the developers would be an engaging new map. The description of the map goes, “Soak up the sun (or currently, the snow) on Raid, a luxurious hillside mansion turned battleground for Call of Duty: Mobile’s Multiplayer mode. What usually is a mainstay for lavish pool parties and sport car showcases is now a wintry battleground where either the Guerilla Squad or Special Forces completely eliminate the opposition.”

The blog mentions that the map originally appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. It was also a part of the Blackout map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. A reimagined version – Empire – was also a part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. In team game modes, one of the teams will spawn in the garage on the east side of the map. While the other will spawn in the garden on the map’s western border of the map Raid.

Besides this a new Limited Time Mode that is available on Call of Duty: Mobile called Snipers Only Challenge. This new challenge will see players spawn with only sniper rifles which is obvious from the name. But unlike the previous Limited Time Mode Gun Game, where players played solo, this mode will be for teams. But this does not mean that you’ll need friends to play the mode. You can queue solo and will be matched with other players in your team.

Snipers Only Challenge, is a timed mode and players will only have 10 minutes in each match. And during this time the team that reaches 40 kills or frags first wins. As for options for the weapons, players are provided with options of only the DL Q33 or the Arctic .50. Players need not have these guns in their inventory to have them available for this mode. Players can choose and customize their own loadouts for this mode like the previous modes. This can be done before players spawn. As for the challenge and the mode itself, players will have to make sure that they hit their target because bolt-action rifles have a long load time between bullets. Headshots are the best and players need to ensure to connect those.

  Published Date: January 8, 2020 11:42 AM IST

