Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween update is now live with new content

It’s that time of the year when games get their spook on and Call of Duty: Mobile is doing the same with the Halloween update. This new update adds Halloween themed maps and events to the game. This comes along with items that are themed for the event as well that can be redeemed and bought by the players.

The Halloween Update brings a free battle crate and Epic Weapon XP card for the players for updating. Players will also get a free weapon during the Halloween login event. The theme music for the main menu and others have been changed for the occasion. The Standoff map for Multiplayer now has a spooky look with night and pumpkin Jack-o-lanterns. There is a new operator skill that can be claimed by completing challenges called Sparrow. There is also a limited time Hard Point game mode coming. The Airborne chip which was locked up until now will be made available. There are new look for weapons and items along with a Halloween themed ID collection event. The molotov cocktail scorestreak is now available as well.

Besides these there are other balance changes and bug fixes. All the patch notes can be found here. Call of Duty: Mobile recently added a new mode for Multiplayer mode called Gun Game. This new mode is apparently available for a limited time of 30 days. Which means that the new mode will be available till November 15. The new mode Gun Game is like the mode Free For All where everyone all players kill all others. Here getting kills upgrades the weapons. And the first player to get one kill with every weapon wins.

Besides this Call of Duty: Mobile has a lot of options and additions. It has different classes for players and more than that there are different vehicles in the game. One of the best options for travel in the game is the helicopter that is available in the battle royale. The helicopter is an extremely convenient mode of travel that can quickly get players from one place to another. But it has its drawbacks as well, and one of the biggest is that it has rather low HP. And some consistent hits by a few people can bring it down.