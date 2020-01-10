comscore Call of Duty: Mobile - January 9 Community Update now live
Call of Duty: Mobile - January 9 Community Update now live

While the devs don’t want to reveal all the details before right now they have some details for us.

  Published: January 10, 2020 6:22 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile - January 9 Community Update

There’s a new community update out for Call of Duty: Mobile dated January 9. This new update essentially is preparing the game for season 3 which will apparently release in the middle of January. According to the blog, “We have Season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile releasing around the middle of January and with that will come new modes, new maps, a new ranked mode season for BR & MP, a new Battle Pass, and more.” Besides this there is a new multiplayer map being released with this new update. The new maps that were recently added are Raid and Firing Range. Before Season 3 hits we will be getting a new scorestreak called the MQ-27 Dragonfire, and a combat drone from Black Ops 2.

Season 3 Preview

While the devs don’t want to reveal all the details before right now they have some details for us with the January 9 Community Update. But there will be a detailed patch note release along with announcements for the release. As for next update and particularly what will immediately be available in Multiplayer here’s some tidbits.

First up, there is a Rapid Fire mode for Multiplayer. This fast paced and action-packed experience will be giving players infinite ammo, infinite grenades, sped up operator skill cooldowns, and faster recharging scorestreaks. This limited time mode will be available for all to try on Season 3 launch.

Second, there is the Scrapyard, which is a recreation of the classic three lane Modern Warfare 2 map. It is a medium sized map that provides plenty of opportunities for close to mid-range combat and promises plenty of action. This will be the first Multiplayer map to release in Season 3.

Besides these there are other bug fixes being incorporated to the game as well. The Devs also talk about the different surveys that are held ingame. Issues regarding Android Controller and friend lists have also been addressed this time around. You can check out all the changes here.

