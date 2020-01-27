Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event

There is a new Community update for Call of Duty: Mobile out which brings a new Lunar Festival Event. This new event is a login event which is taking place until February 9. This event gives players the chance to get their hands on the on the PDW-57 – Lunar New Year weapon variant along with several other themed items. Players just have to login each day throughout the event to grab all of that gear.

Besides this there is a new Crimson Dash Event which is described as, “We are back with a unique draw just for Lunar New Year and this time with Seraph’s (from Black Ops 3 & 4) Freak Show operator skin and a brand weapon, the assault rifle HBRa3 – Dragon Dance. As per usual, there are plenty of other rare themed items in the draw to snag and with no XP cards or credits in sight.”

There is also a Challenges and Collection event which is part of the Lunar Festival Event. This is a collection event where players can complete event challenges like normal, and they’ll have three different types to choose from, but this time around each completion will players collection item that they can trade in to acquire Lunar New Year themed items.

Besides these there are other bug fixes which include the Linking Sequence fix, and Call of Duty Account Password or Login Issues. The devs have made changes to AK47 recoil as well. The devs have looked into the memes and have replied that they are looking to update the Outrider – Arctic skin. The devs put in a word about cheaters and bans as well. They wrote, “We are still always keeping an eye out for reports of cheating, out of map glitches, or anything that violates our Call of Duty: Mobile Security & Enforcement. Please continue to report those players in-game or feel free to reach out to us directly.” Check out the full blog here.