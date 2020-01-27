comscore Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event
News

Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event

Gaming

The Call of Duty: Mobile Lunar Festival Event gives players the chance to get their hands on the on the PDW-57 – Lunar New Year.

  • Published: January 27, 2020 2:53 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Lunar Festival Event

There is a new Community update for Call of Duty: Mobile out which brings a new Lunar Festival Event. This new event is a login event which is taking place until February 9. This event gives players the chance to get their hands on the on the PDW-57 – Lunar New Year weapon variant along with several other themed items. Players just have to login each day throughout the event to grab all of that gear.

Related Stories


Besides this there is a new Crimson Dash Event which is described as, “We are back with a unique draw just for Lunar New Year and this time with Seraph’s (from Black Ops 3 & 4) Freak Show operator skin and a brand weapon, the assault rifle HBRa3 – Dragon Dance. As per usual, there are plenty of other rare themed items in the draw to snag and with no XP cards or credits in sight.”

There is also a Challenges and Collection event which is part of the Lunar Festival Event. This is a collection event where players can complete event challenges like normal, and they’ll have three different types to choose from, but this time around each completion will players collection item that they can trade in to acquire Lunar New Year themed items.

Call of Duty: Mobile giving away free Outrider - Arctic skin

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile giving away free Outrider - Arctic skin

Besides these there are other bug fixes which include the Linking Sequence fix, and Call of Duty Account Password or Login Issues. The devs have made changes to AK47 recoil as well. The devs have looked into the memes and have replied that they are looking to update the Outrider – Arctic skin. The devs put in a word about cheaters and bans as well. They wrote, “We are still always keeping an eye out for reports of cheating, out of map glitches, or anything that violates our Call of Duty: Mobile Security & Enforcement. Please continue to report those players in-game or feel free to reach out to us directly.” Check out the full blog here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

News

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

Most Popular

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile: New update brings Lunar Festival Event
PUBG Mobile bringing Erangel 2.0 soon, Karakin map release teased

Gaming

PUBG Mobile bringing Erangel 2.0 soon, Karakin map release teased
Call of Duty: Mobile giving away free Outrider - Arctic skin

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile giving away free Outrider - Arctic skin
PUBG Mobile ban: Punjab lawyer compares game to drugs, files PIL

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban: Punjab lawyer compares game to drugs, files PIL
PUBG Mobile celebrates Prosperous Spring event with gifts for all

Gaming

PUBG Mobile celebrates Prosperous Spring event with gifts for all

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Alpha A7MII फुल फ्रेम मिररलैस कैमरा को 46 हजार रुपये के डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदें

Motorola लॉन्च करेगी Moto Razr स्मार्टफोन को का 5G वेरिएंट

BSNL ने 1,188 रुपये वाले 'Marutham' प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगी 300 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale शुरू हुई, इन स्मार्टफोन पर डिस्काउंट ऑफर कर रही है कंपनी

Microsoft की लापरवाही से खतरे में 25 करोड़ यूजर्स का डाटा

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

News

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update
Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

News

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half