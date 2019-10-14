We are all set to get a new update for Call of Duty: Mobile which will add new things to the game. According to a leak by Mr Ghost Gaming on YouTube, we are set to get a lot of new characters, weapon skins, vehicle skins and emotes in the upcoming update. And some of these guns will have some really interesting features according to the video that showcases it.

One of the upcoming M4 guns skins will apparently lock on to enemies, while another sniper rifle will be able to shoot heat tracking bullets. There is even a mention of a dynamic armor item in the game. These will all be made available for the multiplayer mode. We might finally see Captain Price in the game along with a bunch of other characters which the players have been expecting for a while now. We might also see a Halloween themed character this time around. Besides these there are new killstreak rewards being added as well.

In terms of skins for the vehicles we will be getting new skins for boats, helicopters, and the DRV vehicle. We will be getting Halloween themed backpacks and weapon skins as well. As for the emotes, there are 25 new emotes that might be added to the game. These could be added to Call of Duty: Mobile with the next update that is numbered to be the 1.0.9.

Call of Duty: Mobile recently added a new mode for Multiplayer mode called Gun Game. This new mode is apparently available for a limited time of 30 days. Which means that the new mode will be available till November 15. The new mode Gun Game is like the mode Free For All where everyone all players kill all others. Here getting kills upgrades the weapons. And the first player to get one kill with every weapon wins.