Call of Duty: Mobile did not come out at a favorable time to be crowned the Google Play Users’ Choice Game of 2019. But it seems that it might still make it. Considering that the game released in the last quarter of the year, it has still beaten other established games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite combined. This means it may well be on its way to be crowned the Google Play Users’ Choice Game of 2019.

The devs wrote a blog on this occasion which reads, “After setting records and becoming one of the most successful mobile game launches in history, Call of Duty: Mobile continues to provide players with a number of activities, events, new content drops, as well as bringing together beloved locales, characters, and experiences from both the Modern Warfare and Black Ops universes. The Call of Duty: Mobile teams will continue to provide the best game content for months to come!”

“We wanted to take a moment to say a big THANK YOU to fans of the game. You are the reason for this success, including the over five million 5-star user ratings!”

“As part of this recognition, Call of Duty: Mobile has been nominated for Google Play Users’ Choice Game of 2019. This is an incredible honor, especially as the awards are open to the public and voted on by the fans. The deadline to vote is November 25, and if you’re interested in participating, and letting the world know your favorite mobile game.”

The winner is decided on the basis of how many votes a game gets from the users. The voting for the top games is already live here. The other nominees for this year are:

– Indian Air Force: A Cut Above

– Brawl Stars

– Angry Birds Dream Blast

– Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

– Ludo All Star – Online Classic Board & Dice Game

– Stick Cricket Live

– RAID: Shadow Legends

– Masala Madness: Cooking Game

– Assassin’s Creed Rebellion: Adventure RPG

The voting is set to end on November 25, when the results will be declared.