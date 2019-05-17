Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta

The battle royale genre on mobile has been dominated by PUBG Mobile, even when other games and developers have been trying to carve out a piece of the pie. And the last company to announce that it will be taking on this genre was Activision when it announced in March this year tat it will be launching a mobile version of Call of Duty. Activision announced the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile at Game Developers Conference 2019. Activision is claiming to set up the battle royale game that to challenge PUBG Mobile for the crown.

According to previous reports, the game will be hitting the Indian servers in November and the beta version of the game was set to go live before. The report details expected the beta version to go live sometime between June end and July first week. And according to the newest reports, the game is now available in a closed beta as of now and is now seeding the gamer to certain gamers in select countries. And apparently the devs are going to launch the final version of the game when they finally do release the game for everyone. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile will be an FPS and free to play. Players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and other gear.

Activision has apparently carefully considered the timing of the launch keeping in mind the negative attention PUBG Mobile has drawn recently. Players will have the option to take part in competitive ranked mode and there will probably be reward crates.

Call of Duty: Mobile will be releasing on both Android and iOS later this year though there is no release date scheduled for the time being. For those that are interested in the game can pre-register for it right now on either the website or on the Google Play Store where it has been listed already. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.