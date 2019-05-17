comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta
News

Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta

Gaming

Activision announced the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile at Game Developers Conference 2019. Activision is claiming to set up the battle royale game that to challenge PUBG Mobile for the crown.

  • Published: May 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST
Call of duty Mobile

The battle royale genre on mobile has been dominated by PUBG Mobile, even when other games and developers have been trying to carve out a piece of the pie. And the last company to announce that it will be taking on this genre was Activision when it announced in March this year tat it will be launching a mobile version of Call of Duty. Activision announced the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile at Game Developers Conference 2019. Activision is claiming to set up the battle royale game that to challenge PUBG Mobile for the crown.

According to previous reports, the game will be hitting the Indian servers in November and the beta version of the game was set to go live before. The report details expected the beta version to go live sometime between June end and July first week. And according to the newest reports, the game is now available in a closed beta as of now and is now seeding the gamer to certain gamers in select countries. And apparently the devs are going to launch the final version of the game when they finally do release the game for everyone. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile will be an FPS and free to play. Players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and other gear.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update goes live with Season 7, new weapon Skorpion

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update goes live with Season 7, new weapon Skorpion

Activision has apparently carefully considered the timing of the launch keeping in mind the negative attention PUBG Mobile has drawn recently. Players will have the option to take part in competitive ranked mode and there will probably be reward crates.

WATCH: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Call of Duty: Mobile will be releasing on both Android and iOS later this year though there is no release date scheduled for the time being. For those that are interested in the game can pre-register for it right now on either the website or on the Google Play Store where it has been listed already. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.

  • Published Date: May 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta
Gaming
Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta
Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months

News

Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months

Long term plans for DTH users banned

News

Long term plans for DTH users banned

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months

Long term plans for DTH users banned

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta

Gaming

Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta
PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7
PUBG Mobile rolls out Gameplay Management System

Gaming

PUBG Mobile rolls out Gameplay Management System
PUBG Mobile update with Season 7 to go live this week

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update with Season 7 to go live this week
CRPF Jawans banned from playing PUBG Mobile

Gaming

CRPF Jawans banned from playing PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

ब्लूटूथ हेडफोन से ऐसे कनेक्ट करें टीवी

Xiaomi ने Smartphone के बाद TV सेगमेंट में भी मचाया धमाल, बेचें 20 लाख से ज्यादा Mi LED Smart TV

अमेजन पर शुरू हुई Oppo Fantastic Days Sale, जानें ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S के टीजर से हुई पुष्टि, Flipkart पर होगा उपलब्ध

Asus Zenfone 6 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months
News
Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months
Long term plans for DTH users banned

News

Long term plans for DTH users banned
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India
Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official

News

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart