Call of Duty: Mobile now live for download on iOS and Android

Call of Duty: Mobile was teased in its beta form on certain smartphones earlier this year.

  Published: October 1, 2019 9:41 AM IST
One of the most awaited battle royale games, Call Of Duty: Mobile from Activision is now live on iOS and Android worldwide. The game was teased in its beta form on certain smartphones earlier this year. And those that got their hands on it praised the game quite a bit. It the had a soft launch in Canada and Australia and is now available all over the world. The new game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It weighs 1.1GB which will be downloaded at once and none of it after launching the game for the first time. Players can log in using their Facebook accounts.

The game has a detailed walk-through in the beginning to familiarize players with the interface and the controls. The devs took their time launching the game in order to provide a refined and tested final version of the game. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile is an FPS and free to play. Players can customize their characters with clothing and set up their gear for battle. Players cannot play the battle-royale mode from the beginning, and have to reach at least profile level 7 before they are granted access to the mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox and PS4 price hiked in India before launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox and PS4 price hiked in India before launch

Call of Duty: Mobile was on pre-register before this and interested people could register to get a notification when it released today. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.

WATCH: Official Call of Duty: Mobile Trailer

The game brings the mobile format of the popular Call of Duty: Blackout mode, with 100-players, gunfights, vehicles and solo, duo and four-man queues. Besides these there are other modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All.

  Published Date: October 1, 2019 9:41 AM IST

