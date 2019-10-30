comscore Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween
Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween update is live now. According to a report, the game is more popular than PUBG Mobile.

  October 30, 2019
Call of Duty: Mobile has become one of the most popular mobile game right now. The game has been downloaded over 100 million times across platforms since it went live earlier this month. Now, the game is offering free rifle upgrade for its users. If you are someone who thinks the DL Q33 sniper rifle is not useful enough then this offer will appeal to you. The game is now offering limited period free upgrade to the Arctic.50 rifle with a bat-themed camo on it.

Those playing the game and upgrading for free only have two days to unlock the gun. Otherwise, the gun unlocks when you reach level 67. The description for Arctic.50 rifle shows that it can deliver a one shot kill damage if you aim right. The rifle has a damage point of 85 and it can be increased to 95 with the FMJ-SR bullet. In comparison to DL Q33, the Arctic.50 rifle has better mobility and fire rate. They both have the same accuracy rate and the most important thing to note is the faster rate of fire.

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween update is now live with new content

Call of Duty: Mobile is offering the free rifle upgrade as part of its Halloween update. The attachments available with Arctic.50 rifle includes a tactical scope, the FMJ-SR bullet, extended mag, fast mag, suppressor and a stock. The tactical scope is the same as the one available with the DL Q33. The new rifle available as a free update will come handy when you shoot multiple enemies at once. It will be useful while playing in maps like Crossfire or Killhouse.

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

The rifle will be also be great while playing Team Death Match or Frontline. The game is also offering the Sparrow operator skill as part of Halloween event. The update also brings a Halloween themed map. The Halloween-themed Standoff map is set at night and final reward is the Sparrow operator skill. Players will also be able to take part in Halloween Lucky Draw. To enter the draw, Call of Duty: Mobile players will have to spend 15CP, which can be earned only by spending real money.

