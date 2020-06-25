comscore Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads
News

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile has overtaken PUBG Mobile with most downloads in the first 265 days of launch, according to Sensor Tower.

  • Updated: June 25, 2020 12:46 PM IST
call-of-duty-mobile-fortnite-pubg-mobile-downloads-first-265-days

PUBG Mobile has long enjoyed the view from the top of the ladder of smartphone games. It has been sitting on top of the list of the most downloaded games for a while now. But it seems like there is another game which has toppled its position. According to analytics and competitive app intelligence platform Sensor Tower, Call of Duty: Mobile has overtaken PUBG Mobile with most downloads in the first 265 days of launch. Call of Duty: Mobile stands with 250 million downloads during this time. While PUBG Mobile had 236 million, in comparison Fortnite only had 78 million. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Radioactive Agent is live

To clarify, PUBG Mobile was developed and distributed by Tencent Games. While Call of Duty: Mobile is distributed by Activision-Blizzard and developed by Tencent Games’ Timi Studios. Fortnite is a complete venture from Epic Games, and Tencent Games has a small stake in that company as well. Call of Duty: Mobile was released back in October 1, 2019. And soon started racking up numbers in terms of downloads. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush Event is now live

“To date, Call of Duty: Mobile has accumulated close to $327 million in player spending globally. This is 78 percent more than the amount generated by PUBG Mobile worldwide during the same period after it began monetizing in April 2018, and about 83 percent of what was spent in the iOS version of Fortnite in the same duration post-launch.” Writes Sensor Tower in its blog. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

“The title has seen an uptick in spending since February, peaking so far in May at approximately $53 million, up 62 percent since January and marking its second best month for revenue ever, just behind its launch month of October 2019 when grossed close to $55 million. The increased player spending has coincided with the worldwide lockdowns implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which have kept many consumers at home for months.”

In terms of revenue, US has contributed the most for Call of Duty: Mobile. The US is at $134 million which is 41 percent of the total. Japan comes in at second while Brazil is third by this metric.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 12:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 25, 2020 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details
News
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details
Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999

News

Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Features

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details

Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite set to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Related Topics

Related Stories

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

Gaming

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta
Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added
PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

Gaming

PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Band 5 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi के फिटनेस बैंड को मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन

मोटोरोला लॉन्च कर सकती है नए स्मार्टफोन, 7 जुलाई को हो गया इवेंट

रियलमी यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च से पहले Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

OnePlus Z या OnePlus Nord अमेजन इंडिया पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आई ये अहम जानकारी

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details
News
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details
Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999

News

Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite set to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite set to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs
OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know
itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

News

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers