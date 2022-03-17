comscore Call of Duty: Mobile players can get limited period Holi-themed free rewards: Here’s how
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Mobile announces new Holi-themed free rewards: How to claim
News

Call of Duty Mobile announces new Holi-themed free rewards: How to claim

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile, under the Festival of Colors, will also be offering players the chance to win Holi-themed rewards for free.

Call of Duty Mobile Holi

Check how you can get these rewards for free

For the very first time Call of Duty: Mobile is featuring an Indian festival-themed event within its game. Under the new ‘Festival of Colors’ bundle players will get some new Holi-themed skins for weapons, wingsuits parachutes, and more. There will also be rewards for players who log in and play during a specific time. Also Read - How to clean your smartphone, other electronic devices after Holi

The new Festival of Colors bundle will available for a limited period. The rewards and skins will only be available from March 17 to April 9. The new set of skins will be available for a price of 80 COD points. The pack will offer a total of 10 items including a Scout 2 with Gulal operator skin, a Gulal skin for AK117, a themed backpack, wingsuit, parachute, knife, sticker, calling card, and spray. Also Read - Holi sale offers: Vivo announces cashback offers of up to Rs 3,500 on Vivo V23 series

Call of Duty: Mobile, under the Festival of Colors, will also be offering players the chance to win Holi-themed rewards for free. The players will just have to play the game in order to get the rewards. In order to be eligible for this new reward, players will have to enter the game and log in for two days at least. They will also have to play five multiplayer or battle royale matches in the duration between March 18 and Match 24. If these requirements are fulfilled, Call of Duty: Mobile players will be able to claim the Backpack 2 – Gulal and the Thumper – Gulal for free. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Activision recently announced that they are working on a new Call of Duty game for the mobile platform. This time, the game will be developed by an Activision-owned studio. It will be a battle royale game with a console-like feel, according to Activision. There’s no timeline for the launch as yet.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone game will introduce “AAA mobile experience” to mobile gamers. The new game will be competing against PUBG New State, BGMI, and even Call of Duty: Mobile.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 3:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Photo Gallery
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Photo Gallery

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

How To

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to clean Holi colour stains from your smartphone

How To

How to clean Holi colour stains from your smartphone
Call of Duty Mobile announces new Holi-themed free rewards: How to claim

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile announces new Holi-themed free rewards: How to claim
Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details

Deals

Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details
Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Features

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 Heist to get this antagonist, a new map, multiplayer mode, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 Heist to get this antagonist, a new map, multiplayer mode, and more

हिंदी समाचार

वनपल्स का सस्ता फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कई फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G और Galaxy A53 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कई धांसू फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लैस

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी ऐप स्टोर से हटाए गए करीब 7000 एप्पल ऐप्स, लिस्ट में Coca-Cola, WWE और Trivago जैसे ऐप्स शामिल

सैमसंग ने भारत में 6 शानदार लैपटॉप किए पेश, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo A76 और Oppo A96 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

News

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
How To
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Apps

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers