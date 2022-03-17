For the very first time Call of Duty: Mobile is featuring an Indian festival-themed event within its game. Under the new ‘Festival of Colors’ bundle players will get some new Holi-themed skins for weapons, wingsuits parachutes, and more. There will also be rewards for players who log in and play during a specific time. Also Read - How to clean your smartphone, other electronic devices after Holi

The new Festival of Colors bundle will available for a limited period. The rewards and skins will only be available from March 17 to April 9. The new set of skins will be available for a price of 80 COD points. The pack will offer a total of 10 items including a Scout 2 with Gulal operator skin, a Gulal skin for AK117, a themed backpack, wingsuit, parachute, knife, sticker, calling card, and spray.

Call of Duty: Mobile, under the Festival of Colors, will also be offering players the chance to win Holi-themed rewards for free. The players will just have to play the game in order to get the rewards. In order to be eligible for this new reward, players will have to enter the game and log in for two days at least. They will also have to play five multiplayer or battle royale matches in the duration between March 18 and Match 24. If these requirements are fulfilled, Call of Duty: Mobile players will be able to claim the Backpack 2 – Gulal and the Thumper – Gulal for free.

Activision recently announced that they are working on a new Call of Duty game for the mobile platform. This time, the game will be developed by an Activision-owned studio. It will be a battle royale game with a console-like feel, according to Activision. There’s no timeline for the launch as yet.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone game will introduce “AAA mobile experience” to mobile gamers. The new game will be competing against PUBG New State, BGMI, and even Call of Duty: Mobile.