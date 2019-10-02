Highlights Excellent visuals and graphics

Top notch gameplay

Support for high FPS displays

Battle royale phenomenon PUBG Mobile has ruled the smartphone gaming scene ever since it launched. But it seems we finally have a worth contender in Call of Duty: Mobile to take on the giant in the mobile space. Bear with me, for I will soon justify my claims about the new battle royale game. For the record, I did play a bit of the game when it launched during its beta testing. And the final version of the game just released worldwide. I have played the game thoroughly and here’s my review of the Call of Duty: Mobile.

Graphics and Visuals in Call of Duty: Mobile

Let’s start off with the most obvious and recognizable content in games, and those are the visuals. The graphics of the game are top-notch and cleaner than anything I’ve seen on a mobile game. Most mobile games have clean textures and skins in the menu and customization screens. But these tend to fall apart when the smartphones deal with stress during action scenes. This is done to keep consistent frame rates. But it seems developers at Tencent Games have done a great job at handling this issue. And yes this comes from the makers of PUBG Mobile themselves.

Another observation that must be emphasized on is that this game has as much content in its matches as PUBG Mobile does, but it definitely does not stress smartphones as much as PUBG Mobile does. Call of Duty: Mobile has been optimized really well and even those really awesome looking textures of buildings and nature don’t stress the smartphones as much. And the best part is you will be able to see someone far off even if they are prone in the grass. The weapons detailed texture and look, which are distinguishable even in matches. Even the characters and spray paints are quite detailed.

Content and Modes

Moving on to what the game offers, we can say it has a lot to offer for a game that just launched. One of the better things is that it has a very detailed training that prepares and help users get through the game and its options. It even explains the combat in the game. Another positive is that players can’t just jump into the battle-royale mode from the get go. Players need to get to profile level seven before they can access the battle royale mode. This ought to discourage multiple account holders a bit.

The modes that players can play on Call of Duty: Mobile from the get-go are some classic Call of Duty modes. These include Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, and a mode to practice versus the AI. Counter-Strike players will love the Search and Destroy mode as it is basically a CS match with one team defending bomb sites while the other team has to destroy the sites with a bomb. The two teams take a turn to play the offensive and defensive side. Winners are those that win 6 rounds fastest. There are five different multiplayer maps in the game for now. There are lots of other things available to kill enemies with here apart from guns, these include missiles, drones, and flamethrowers.

But these multiplayer modes are typical of the Call of Duty games where players with more level and more game time will have access time to better weapons. This could be disadvantageous for new players will less level. But this is not the case with the battle royale mode, where everyone starts off at the same level. Battle royale has different weapons and equipment that are available for players. There are even classes of characters that grant one special skill that gets recharged over time. Vehicles are abundant and mind you, there are zombies on the map that can attack you at any time.

Controls and Gameplay

On to the controls that Call of Duty: Mobile provides, it is pretty much similar to what we have seen in other battle royale and FPS mobile games. Players can customize their own controls, and one of the better things is that players have the option to select an auto-ADS when pressing the fire button. This is useful in some situations, but maybe disadvantageous in others. But if the person taking up this game is familiar with the controls of popular battle royale mobile games, then they will have zero trouble getting used to this.

On to the gameplay, it is fast and reminds me very much of the Black Ops 4 battle royale mode. Players can slide and jump to kill enemies and run and gun with accuracy. Hitting armor actually shows an indicator that makes it easy to understand if you hit someone. Call of Duty: Mobile provides some of the smoothest gameplay that I have seen on any smartphone game yet. It is clean and extremely smooth and the FPS counter hardly fluctuates. The gameplay and the strategies differ with each mode, which players will have to get used to. It supports very high FPS which means that it is ideal to play on new smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone 2 and the OnePlus 7 Pro that offer higher refresh rate displays.

Verdict: Should you play Call of Duty: Mobile?

Call of Duty: Mobile for a while I can clearly say that this game is here to stay. It even has a battle pass at the start which offers a lot of different items. Activision has definitely given a lot of thought into the game and very wisely monetized some parts of it while leaving the others alone. Though none of the game modes are pay-to-win, having higher levels in some of the modes is definitely an advantage.

But it definitely overshadows all that with excellent gameplay and content of the game. It presents great visuals that work with extremely high FPS which is a great addition, considering many smartphones sport high FPS displays. Highly recommended for those that like to play battle royale games, and even for those that want to get into the battle royale genre.