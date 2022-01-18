Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 1 – ‘Heist’ release date has been finalised. The first season of 2022 is set to bring some exciting content for the players, from a new Battle Pass, charms, to weapon blueprints. Also Read - Call of Duty 2022 key details leaked, will be a Modern Warfare 2 remaster

Players will be able to access a new Hacienda map in multiplayer mode, a new Storm Ball tactical item with defensive capabilities, among other add-ons. Here are the details on when the new season will hit the servers, tips to unlock characters, and more. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 1: Heist release date

The new season will arrive in the BR title on January 20. “Can the consequences of one mission set the stage for war? Find out in Heist, launching on January 19 at 4 PM PT,” Activision mentioned in the official blog post. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 1: Heist- What’s in it for players?

CoD’s first season of the year befalls this week with the return of crime lord Makarov and his crew. Season 1: Heist will bring a new story arc with a new Battle Pass, Hacienda map, and a Lunar New Year-themed Nuketown Temple. As always, the new season will include Battle Pass Free Tiers and Premium Pass Tiers. The free version will unlock camos, weapon blueprints, a heartbeat sensor, and a PPSh-41 SMG. The premier tier will bring on deck all the content in the Heist stream- antagonist from COD: Modern Warfare, Makarov and his crew Yuri, Iskra, and Ajax.

The developer is porting Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Hacienda map to the mobile version. The map will be available in multiplayer mode. A new themed multiplayer mode – Red Envelope Confirmed will let players participate in 10v10 matches and collect red envelopes. A specific number of envelopes will get players bonus rewards, like in-game currency and cosmetic items. Gamers will stand a chance to grab rewards in the Winter Wish event, by completing the missions and acquiring tokens to unlock the items. “For the Lunar New Year Puzzle, earn tokens for completing different tasks, slowly revealing the puzzle over time and earning rewards in the process,” Activision mentioned.