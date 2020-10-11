Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: What to expect

The long Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 is about to end soon and fans have been waiting for the next season and all the new stuff that comes with it. The upcoming Season 11 also marks the game’s anniversary. There is a lot of hype for the new season and Activision has barely mentioned anything at all, keeping it all under wraps so far. However, thanks to the internet, we have some dug up details on the upcoming season with just 4 days left for the official update to roll in. Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban in India unlikely to be reversed, suggests Ministry

Call of Duty Mobile Cranked Mode

A new multiplayer mode called 'Cranked Mode' is coming to Call of Duty Mobile where players get increased movement and reload speed with the kills they make. This mode was introduced back in Call of Duty Ghosts. Each kill a player makes increases his speed further, putting others at a disadvantage unless they bag some kills too.

New Login Rewards

The new login rewards section in the upcoming Call of Duty Mobile season will be the first time players will get two rewards per day for consecutive logins. The gun to be rewarded this time appears to be the Kn44 as seen in the picture below. We also see 10 XP cards given out each day.

New Operator Skill

We see that the Tracker Operator skill is coming to the new season thanks to the Play Store description of the same. We think it will come with the new Battle Pass, likely being a free unlock for players. The Zombies feature which was taken down from the game back in Season 4 is also set to make a return to the battle royale title this season.

When is the new season coming?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is expected to release on October 14. The rank reset will also be likely taking place on the same date as well.