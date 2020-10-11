comscore Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: What to expect | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: Here's what to expect
News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: Here's what to expect

Gaming

Check out the latest Call of Duty Season 11 and what we know so far about the Anniversary season, most of which has been kept a secret so far.

  • Published: October 11, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Call of Duty Mobile

The long Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 is about to end soon and fans have been waiting for the next season and all the new stuff that comes with it. The upcoming Season 11 also marks the game’s anniversary. There is a lot of hype for the new season and Activision has barely mentioned anything at all, keeping it all under wraps so far. However, thanks to the internet, we have some dug up details on the upcoming season with just 4 days left for the official update to roll in. Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban in India unlikely to be reversed, suggests Ministry

Call of Duty Mobile Cranked Mode

A new multiplayer mode called ‘Cranked Mode’ is coming to Call of Duty Mobile where players get increased movement and reload speed with the kills they make. This mode was introduced back in Call of Duty Ghosts. Each kill a player makes increases his speed further, putting others at a disadvantage unless they bag some kills too. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned, could launch in the near future on Android and iOS

Watch: Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

New Login Rewards

The new login rewards section in the upcoming Call of Duty Mobile season will be the first time players will get two rewards per day for consecutive logins. The gun to be rewarded this time appears to be the Kn44 as seen in the picture below. We also see 10 XP cards given out each day. Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned in the US soon

New Operator Skill

We see that the Tracker Operator skill is coming to the new season thanks to the Play Store description of the same. We think it will come with the new Battle Pass, likely being a free unlock for players. The Zombies feature which was taken down from the game back in Season 4 is also set to make a return to the battle royale title this season.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned, could launch in the near future on Android and iOS

Also Read

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned, could launch in the near future on Android and iOS

When is the new season coming?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is expected to release on October 14. The rank reset will also be likely taking place on the same date as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 11, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: What to expect
Gaming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: What to expect
How to add background blur in Google Meet

News

How to add background blur in Google Meet

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

News

Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

News

Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

Most Popular

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Google Pixel 4A, iPhone 12 and more: Weekly News Roundup

How to add background blur in Google Meet

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: What to expect

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 coming soon: What to expect
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned for mobile platforms

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned for mobile platforms
PUBG Mobile is still working in India but it is not the same

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is still working in India but it is not the same
Call of Duty: Mobile to add weapon skin customization next season

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile to add weapon skin customization next season
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 The Forge features new Highrise map, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 The Forge features new Highrise map, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A15 में होगी 6.52 इंच डिस्प्ले, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi Note 10 में होगा 108 MP का प्राइमरी कैमरा, Xiaomi इस महीने ही लॉन्च करेगी फोन!

TECNO CAMON 16 भारत में 64MP क्वॉड रियर कैमरा, 4GBरैम, 64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Rs 10,999 में लॉन्च

Realme Q2 सीरीज 5G सपोर्ट, लेदर फिनिश, 48MP कैमरा, 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ होगी लॉन्च!

Amazon Fire TV यूजर्स अब एक जगह देख पाएंगे लाइव टीवी चैनल्स

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review

News

Google Pixel 4A, iPhone 12 and more: Weekly News Roundup
News
Google Pixel 4A, iPhone 12 and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to add background blur in Google Meet

News

How to add background blur in Google Meet
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed
Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

News

Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC
Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

News

Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers