comscore Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know
News

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Gaming

With the new season, the game also brings in a new Snow Scuffle mode, and the Icebreaker map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty Mobile

Activision Blizzard just announced Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow for Android and iOS. The new season will kick off on December 16 and will bring a winter theme just in time for the holiday season. Along with the new season, the game also gets a new Battle Pass, two new operators, two new weapons, a new operator skill, new weapon blueprints and more. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Call of Duty: Mobile Final Snow season will start on December 16 at 4 PM PT (5:30 AM IST, December 17). Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

With the new season, the game also brings in a new Snow Scuffle mode, and the Icebreaker map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The new operators include Soap – Cliffhanger and Vagr Modir – Whisper of Winter. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

The two new functional weapons include the PKM LMG and the D13 Sector launcher. With the update, players will also gain the ability to swim in the multiplayer mode for the first time.

Over course of the season, gamers will gain access to a new operator skill, new weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and COD points (CP). The new legendary turrets will help deal with powerful, faster waves of the Undead.

The Icebreaker map will allow players to battle it out on icebergs and inside the wreckage of submarines. The Blackout map will also get updated bringing in a new Nightmare mode.

The new Snow Scuffle multiplayer mode has been introduced to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. With this, every team will get a Snowman that can unlock different skins. Mysterious gift boxes will pop up containing props, and points that are gained during combat.

Apart from the update, the game is currently also promoting some of its top content creators with the help of its limited beta mobile-only Creator Club. This season sees the addition of three content creators: Ferg, HawksNest, and Bobby Plays. All of them will be made available as playable characters in the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 8:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine
Reviews
Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

News

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Features

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

News

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Reviews

PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!
Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG: New State में नया अपडेट आने तक आपको रोज मिलेंगे फ्री Chicken Medals

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 14: इन कोड्स को रिडीम करके आज मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 में जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स, वेपन्स और मैप: जानें अपडेट टाइम

Free Fire: 2021 में शामिल किए गए 5 Best Gun Skins, जिनका डैमेज है काफी धमाकेदार

Instagram के इस फीचर्स से लगाएं पता कौन-कौन कर रहा आपके अकाउंट का यूज, तुरंत ऐसे करें लॉग आउट

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know
HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

News

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines
Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Features

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

News

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021
Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Apps

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers