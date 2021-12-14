Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Activision Blizzard just announced Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow for Android and iOS. The new season will kick off on December 16 and will bring a winter theme just in time for the holiday season. Along with the new season, the game also gets a new Battle Pass, two new operators, two new weapons, a new operator skill, new weapon blueprints and more. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Call of Duty: Mobile Final Snow season will start on December 16 at 4 PM PT (5:30 AM IST, December 17). Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

With the new season, the game also brings in a new Snow Scuffle mode, and the Icebreaker map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The new operators include Soap – Cliffhanger and Vagr Modir – Whisper of Winter. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

The two new functional weapons include the PKM LMG and the D13 Sector launcher. With the update, players will also gain the ability to swim in the multiplayer mode for the first time.

Over course of the season, gamers will gain access to a new operator skill, new weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and COD points (CP). The new legendary turrets will help deal with powerful, faster waves of the Undead.

The Icebreaker map will allow players to battle it out on icebergs and inside the wreckage of submarines. The Blackout map will also get updated bringing in a new Nightmare mode.

The new Snow Scuffle multiplayer mode has been introduced to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. With this, every team will get a Snowman that can unlock different skins. Mysterious gift boxes will pop up containing props, and points that are gained during combat.

Apart from the update, the game is currently also promoting some of its top content creators with the help of its limited beta mobile-only Creator Club. This season sees the addition of three content creators: Ferg, HawksNest, and Bobby Plays. All of them will be made available as playable characters in the game.