Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

Activision recently rolled out Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning, at the same time it provided us with an overview of the upcoming in-game events, feedback, bug fixes and more. Here's a look at everything new that is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile soon.

The company in a statement condemned racism against Asian communities saying, “At Activision Blizzard, we condemn racism in the strongest possible terms. Our mission – to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment – cannot be accomplished without diverse voices, views, backgrounds, and perspectives. Members of many communities work side-by-side to deliver our experiences and content to players, leagues, fans, and partners. We actively work to dispel hate and intolerance by creating a wide array of diverse characters in our game and by creating a safe and inclusive environment for our players. Today, and every day, we stand with the Asian community and look to do our part to #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate.” Also Read - Garena Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile: Which battle royale game is better?

Apart from condemning racism, the company also revealed dates for all of its upcoming in-game events. The Attack of the Night challenge and the Rapid Fire Mode event are currently underway and will go on until March 23, two new seasonal challenges have also been kicked off and will be available until the season end. The Tank Battle Mode and Shipment 24/7 events were kicked off on March 19 and will go on until March 25. Just after that, on March 26, we will get to see Season 2's main event, Pursuit kick-off, which will last until April 8. Lastly, along with Pursuit, the company will also kick off the Gunfight Sniper Mode event, which will go on till April 1.

What does the Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning update bring?

The new update introduces a new section inside of the in-game store, called “For You”. Inside this section, users can access previously released lucky draws, thus allowing players to complete old weapon sets. It will also allow users to check out all the old weapon sets and look at the new releases.

Apart from this, the company has also fixed a number of bugs with the update, including the invisible phantom skin, fast movement glitch, Ghost – Jawbone Cape, Avatar reset to default button not displayed, misaligned SPR Ironsights, random death cries heard in BR, and Karambit – Ruptured Steel not appearing in-game. It has also stated that it will soon be rolling out fixes for issues relating to audio with operators, loot rarely not spawning in the Battle Royale mode, and notifications for new items in the store.