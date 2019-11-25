Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 now out with winter theme

The new Season 2 of Call of Duty: Mobile, is now out and it comes with a new battle pass. Like the previous one there is a free and a paid tier of the new battle pass. It also introduces a new limited time Zombie mode to the game. This new zombie mode comes with two modes in itself. Publishers at Activision call the new Zombie mode the third pillar of the mobile offering. Zomibe mode will be unlocked for players that have hit level 5.

The zombie map is the Shi No Numa map from Call of Duty: World at War which has been revisited for Season 2. Players can purchase wall weapons which are chalk outlines on certain walls around the map in the Classic mode. Once they have one of these weapons, more ammo can be purchased at the same chalk outline for that weapon. This map is playable in its classic form through Survival, an endless horde mode. There is also the Raid mode which is a brand-new experience where you must complete a set number of waves until you face a final boss.

Tencent Games is finally bringing controller support to the game. Call of Duty: Mobile will now support Sony DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers. Controllers will only work in matches and not in menus. Players will only be matched with other players who are using controllers. However, if you are in a party and one your party member uses a controller then the whole party will be matched with other players using controllers.

Google Play and Game Center are the new login methods that have been added to the game. When using a Guest account you will now have the option to link that guest account to your Google Play or Game Center account. The devs are bringing a new limited time winter themed version of Raid coming this season alongside a featured map from this update called Summit.

Players will now find new areas of the map to explore alongside a winter themed update. Check out all the patch notes here.