Activision has rolled out the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 ‘Day of Reckoning’, which brings with it two classic Multiplayer maps, new unlockable weapons, a new Battle Royale vehicle, and more. The Day of Reckoning released at 4 PM PT on March 10, which is 5:30 AM on March 11 in India. Also Read - Garena Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile: Which battle royale game is better?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 release date for iOS users is expected to be revealed soon as the update is only available for Android users as of now. The update is 2.2GB in size for Android users. Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: How to download, new features

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android. It comes as a 2.2GB update. Among new features of the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 include two new guns, new Shoot House and Shipment maps, as well as Tank Battle and Gunfight: Sniper gameplay modes. We take a look: Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone may no longer fit on 500GB PS4: Know the reason why

New weapons: AS Val rifle

The AS Val rifle is the first semi-auto one-shot assault rifle that has been introduced in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2.

New Classic maps: Shoothouse and Shipment 2019

Two new Classic maps are included in the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2. The Shoot House map, which was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a three-lane map designed for military training course. Meanwhile, Shipment (2019) will include a shipment port like in World War II, though a few modern elements have been introduced as well.

New vehicles

The Truck is the latest vehicle coming to Battle Royale. It can carry up to six players and it offers heavy protection. The truck bed offers players to use BR class abilities like Airborne, catching airdrops, and allowing players in the bed to have free movement while firing, reloading, or almost anything else.

Sniper-only 3v3 gunfight will available in Call of Duty Mobile: Season 2 as well. “In this new Gunfight variant, two teams of three will battle it out to see who can first win six rounds using only sniper rifles,” Call of Duty said in a blog post.