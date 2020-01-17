comscore Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update goes live | BGR India
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update live; improved UI, Scrapyard map, Rapid Fire mode, and more

TiMi Studios has also made changes to the Battle Royale mode with a new fast-paced game, and a new Ranked mode. Check out all the details here.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 5:03 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 update

Game publisher Activision and developer TiMi Studios have started rolling out the Season 3 upgrade for Call of Duty: Mobile. This new update brings a number of changes to the game along with new maps, modes, improvements, and more. Some details about the upcoming season and rewards have already leaked online. However, now, the company has shared all the details about the upcoming season. In addition to the details change-log, the company has also released the update online. This means that users can download the 800MB file from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update details

According to a dedicated post on the CallOfDutyMobile sub-Reddit, TiMi Studios shared a detailed change-log of the new season. The new season will start on January 19, 2020. First up, the game developer has rolled out support to log in on the game using the Call of Duty (CoD) login. The option joins existing Facebook login and Google Play or Apple Game Centre login options. To encourage players to use the CoD login, the company is offering the Outrider – Arctic skin as a reward. Moving on, similar to Season 2, the game developer is offering a new Battle Pass for CoD players with Phantom and FTL as rewards. Players will also get some futuristic weapons such as Chicom – Irradiated Amethyst, or Type-25 Geometry.

Talking more about the upcoming season, Call of Duty: Mobile has reduced the total number of Tiers to 50 instead of 100. Beyond this, the game developer also revealed that it is planning to launch new scorestreaks and operator skills across the game. As part of the change-log, the company is rolling out a new map, Scrapyard along with the Cage map. This map will come to the game on later stages of the season.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 details and rewards leaked

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 details and rewards leaked

TiMi Studios has also made changes to the Battle Royale mode with a new fast-paced game, and a new Ranked mode. Other changes include updated UI, new Black Ops III weapons, and Yellow Snake series. It will also roll out a new 20v20 mode, a new Battle Royale Class, and a new vehicle in this mode. You can check all other details about the update in a dedicated post.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2020 5:03 PM IST

