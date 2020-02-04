Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 leaks shows new operators and weapons

The last major update of Call of Duty: Mobile saw the release of Season 3 on the game. And now as we approach the release of a new season the leaks are appearing more and more. The newest leaks from dataminers have suggested that we are getting new weapons and operators for the next Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4. The devs at Tencent Games have tired to keep things interesting for Call of Duty: Mobile players which seems to have worked up until now.

Next the devs are apparently bringing quite a few new things which include weapons like the Man-0-War assault rifle, KRM 262 shotgun, Dredge LMG, ICR Grenade Launcher for Assault Rifle, and the 870 MCS shotgun. These weapons are sure to bring about some change in the meta of the game in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4. The images of these weapons were leaked by dataminers, and among other things are operators. Thew new season is set to come with a new Battle Pass as well. And this should include new operators, and we have an image of one.

One of the operator leaked seems to come with a pilot headgear which suggests it could be pilot from past wars. The other one is a person of Asian origin and seems to have guerrilla outfit on. But these are all leaks and should all be taken with a pinch of salt.

The previous Community update for Call of Duty: Mobile brought a new Lunar Festival Event. This new event is a login event which is taking place until February 9. This event gives players the chance to get their hands on the on the PDW-57 – Lunar New Year weapon variant along with several other themed items. Players just have to login each day throughout the event to grab all of that gear.

Besides this there is a new Crimson Dash Event which is described as, “We are back with a unique draw just for Lunar New Year and this time with Seraph’s (from Black Ops 3 & 4) Freak Show operator skin and a brand weapon, the assault rifle HBRa3 – Dragon Dance. As per usual, there are plenty of other rare themed items in the draw to snag and with no XP cards or credits in sight.”