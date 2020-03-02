Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is now live

Call of Duty: Mobile’s new season 4 is now live with a new Battle Pass, Soap, H.I.V.E skill, Cage map. The new season brings in a lot of new content for the game which includes cosmetic as well as gameplay. Activision is bringing in Soap MacTavish who is one of the most popular Call of Duty characters. He will be joining Call of Duty Mobile with Season 4. Besides Soap, there is a new female character as well called Urban Tracker.

The new season is now live and the patch notes have been posted on the official Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit by the devs. The Battle Pass also features RUS-79U Viking, the Brambles series of weapons and gear. Activision is bringing back Warfare in Battle Royale mode and One Shot One Kill multiplayer mode. These are available for only 24 hours as Limited Time Modes. The game developer highlighted that “CAGE” is the first original map for the mobile version of the game. The map resembles a construction site with cranes and half-built structures. “CAGE” match is mirrored and ideal for fast-paced gameplay.

H.I.V.E. Operator Skill was once a Specialist Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. This versatile weapon can be used for defense or offense. This can release pods at doorways and block entry points or crowded routes, like when blocking off the routes to a capture point or use it aggressively to make an area a walking bee-field of deadly pods. Players can earn this skill by completing various Multiplayer based objectives.

The Credit Store is being updated with new weapons and Zombies Mode will be removed on March 25. Hardpoint has now become a permanent mode. Players can find the mode available in core Multiplayer and in Ranked mode. However, in Ranked Mode they will have to rise to the rank of Elite before participating in Hardpoint.