comscore Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is now live | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 live with new Battle Pass, Soap, H.I.V.E skill, Cage map
News

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 live with new Battle Pass, Soap, H.I.V.E skill, Cage map

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 brings in a lot of new content for the game which includes cosmetic as well as gameplay.

  • Published: March 2, 2020 10:25 AM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 battle pass

Call of Duty: Mobile’s new season 4 is now live with a new Battle Pass, Soap, H.I.V.E skill, Cage map. The new season brings in a lot of new content for the game which includes cosmetic as well as gameplay. Activision is bringing in Soap MacTavish who is one of the most popular Call of Duty characters. He will be joining Call of Duty Mobile with Season 4. Besides Soap, there is a new female character as well called Urban Tracker.

Related Stories


The new season is now live and the patch notes have been posted on the official Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit by the devs. The Battle Pass also features RUS-79U Viking, the Brambles series of weapons and gear. Activision is bringing back Warfare in Battle Royale mode and One Shot One Kill multiplayer mode. These are available for only 24 hours as Limited Time Modes. The game developer highlighted that “CAGE” is the first original map for the mobile version of the game. The map resembles a construction site with cranes and half-built structures. “CAGE” match is mirrored and ideal for fast-paced gameplay.

Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map; details

Also Read

Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map; details

H.I.V.E. Operator Skill was once a Specialist Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. This versatile weapon can be used for defense or offense. This can release pods at doorways and block entry points or crowded routes, like when blocking off the routes to a capture point or use it aggressively to make an area a walking bee-field of deadly pods. Players can earn this skill by completing various Multiplayer based objectives.

The Credit Store is being updated with new weapons and Zombies Mode will be removed on March 25. Hardpoint has now become a permanent mode. Players can find the mode available in core Multiplayer and in Ranked mode. However, in Ranked Mode they will have to rise to the rank of Elite before participating in Hardpoint.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

Gaming

Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

News

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Most Popular

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is now live

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is now live
PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile releases video showing how they deal with hackers
Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros
Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master

Gaming

Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A9 2020 स्मार्टफोन को मिला प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Flipstart Days Sale : इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एक्सेसरीज पर मिल रहा है 80% का डिस्काउंट

Realme Band में होगा क्रिकेट मोड और स्लीप ट्रैकिंग फीचर, 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

नोकिया का 55इंच स्मार्ट TV दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Oppo Reno 3 Pro आज इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

News

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices
Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

News

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update