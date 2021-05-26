Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 now live: New map, Battle Pass and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 “Spurned & Burned” is now live. The new season update brings an updated Battle Pass, a new map, updated Multiplayer Mode and more. Other updates include a new version of the 1v1 Duel mode, a new ranked season, events, weapon balancing and more. To get all of this, players can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to update the game. Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Spurned & Burned

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 features a Wild West theme. The update adds new game modes for the players to take advantage of, these include Capture the Gold mode and 1v1 Duel. The 1v1 Duel mode will be added to the game later with Coastal and Tunisia maps, whereas, Capture the Gold mode is currently available to play.

The update also brings a new map called Dome, which has been imported from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The seasonal challenge reards include a Heartbeat Sensor and a new LMG called Holger 26, both of which will be added later during the season.

Ranked Season 2: World Championship 2021 is live and will last till July. During this, players will get a chance to win the Seraph, KN-44 and the Ranked Series 2 frame.

There is a new event, High Noon Chase, that has also been made live. During the new event, players are required to acquire gasoline by playing multiplayer and battle royale matches. This will allow them to chase fleeing villains.

Call of Duty: Mobile Clan Wars

With the latest update, Activision has introduced Clan Wars, which allows five clans to battle it out in a six-day tournament to earn Clan Points.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass brings in a Hawk X3 Scorestreak, which allows players to control a drone to eliminate enemies from the air. This is unlocked at Tier 14. Apart from this, players can also unlock the rapid-firing MK2 Marksman rifle at Tier 21. There are more other free and premium tier items as well.

Season 4 comes with a weapon balance pass too, which brings changes to all weapon categories. SMGs are now strengthened for close quarter combat, attachments have been optimised, and more. Gunsmith has been upgraded to 2.0 and more information on these will be shared later. Vehicles in battle royale mode have been optimised and you can now choose new tank operations in vehicle settings.