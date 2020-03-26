comscore Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April
News

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April

Gaming

This Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update patch notes have been released which shows that the new season will be launching in April.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 9:04 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 update

The developers of from Tencent’s Timi studio rolled out a new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update today. This new update patch notes have been released which shows that season 4 will be launching in April. The new ranked season will bring a lot of changes, a new battle pass, new modes and maps as well. The Meltdown map is already live, and there are other customizations to look forward to this season.

Related Stories


Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4: Changes

The new ranked season will run from April 1 to June 1 and has a lot of new improvements. These improvements include new ranked mode seasonal rewards. It also brings all new Industrial Revolution themed weapons & equipment coming to Season 4 Ranked Mode, including Epic weapon Man-o-War, and Epic soldier Ruin. The new Battle pass and season will be called Steel Legion. Lt. Commander David Mason, Code Name: SECTION from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 will be available. A new high-powered SMG called the GKS is also being added. There’s a new scorestreak called Shock RC being added as well to the game.

There are multiplayer modes being added as well called Gun Game and 2v2 Showdown. Meltdown map is already added like we mentioned. The devs have done a lot of optimizations and weapon balances. Battle royale is getting a new FPP Warfare mode, which is a 20v20 clash using First Person Perspective only.

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Also Read

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt event as well which will bring some changes to the Circus area. Players will have to pay close attention to Eggs laid out on the map, and break them apart. The weapons UL736 LMG and HS2126 Shotgun have been added to the battle royale mode as lootable. All the changes and new additions coming in the future with this update can be checked out here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 9:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April
Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India

News

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India

Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Wearables

Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April
Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map
Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon
Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Watch GT 2e स्मार्टवॉच 100 वर्कआउट ट्रेकिंग फीचर के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Airtel फ्री दे रहा यह सेवा, ताकी लॉकडाउन के वक्त घर में ही रहे लोग

Coronovirus Impact : फेसबुक और गूगल को होगा करीब 44 बिलियन डॉलर का नुकसान

Huawei P40 सीरीज के तीन नए स्मार्टफोन दमदार कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुए लॉन्च

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

News

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
News
Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand
Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra