Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Activision has announced that the fourth season of Call of Duty Mobile will arrive on April 27 when Wild Dogs goes live. Season 4: Wild Dogs includes a plethora of new content for Call of Duty on mobile, including new maps, a new event, changes to the battle royale map, and more.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 4 – New Maps And Game Modes

Satellite

Introduced as a launch map alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Satellite is set in the Central African Desert of Angola, where a top-secret American made the KH-9 satellite come crashing down. Battle high and low across the map’s many vantage points and through the trenches surrounding the central satellite. Check your six when navigating the caverns, and whatever you do, watch for snipers taking up position in the dunes.

Khandor Hideout

First featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Khandor Hideout — an urban neighborhood featuring a central lab set in the desert — is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. With multiple interior locations, this is a fight for power positions, with the winners gaining prominence over enemy activity in the streets below. Even so, with the many sightlines situated around the garage, signal tower, market area, and lab, there’s always the threat of being dethroned in a flash. Learn your angles and reign supreme.

Ground War

Prepare for 12v12 battles on Satellite and Aniyah Incursion, featuring vehicles and multiple capture points your team must occupy to earn points. Utilize motorcycles, antelopes, ATVs, and tanks to get your forces to the fight. There are six capture points in all, and the first team to acquire 300 points wins. Capture all six to explode onto the victory screen.

Battle Royale: Sandstorms

Throughout Season 4, sandstorms will randomly appear throughout Battle Royale, appearing like a sand wall on the horizon. Operators willing to brave the elements will discover a greater occurrence of special items like thermal sights and high-Tier loot within, though watch for the dust devils, knocking away players who tread too close. And keep an eye out for the throwable turbulence generator — a new item that generates an ongoing stream of turbulent wind. Use this strategically in and out of the sandstorm.

Aside from new maps and game modes, players can also add two new items to their arsenal. Players can also expect many updates and improvements to the game in this release on top of New Seasonal Challenges, Lucky Draws, Bundles, and more.