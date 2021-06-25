Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water brings back Ghost on June 29

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water will commence on June 29 at 5:30 AM IST. Also, Ghost is back for this one and players can help him stem the tide of battle in a new naval-themed event called Sea of Steel. Apart from the return of Ghost, Season 5 also brings in three new maps, new characters, new weapon blueprints, 50 battle pass tiers and much more. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more

Here we will be taking a look at everything new coming with Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: New Maps

The new season update comes with three new maps, called Suldal Harbor, Docks and Aniyah Incursion. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 now live: New map, Battle Pass and more

The Suldal Harbor map supports 5v5 and 10v10 gameplay as it is a medium-sized tactical map composed of shipping crates, narrow alleyways and close-quarter interiors.

Docks is a small-sized shipyard on the River Thames, which supports Gunfight only. The map has room for vertical play, with two small covered areas.

Aniyah Incursion is a bombed-out palace located over a landscape surrounded by military supplies and housing. The map is supported in 10v10 and Attack of the Undead modes.

Sea of Steel event

The marquee event for season 5 will be Sea of Steel, where the players will have to choose a side: Ghosts or the Federation. They will have to bombard their enemies and capture territory to earn rewards for completing various daily tasks. The faction with the most map nodes at the end of the event wins.

New Multiplayer Modes

Two new multiplayer modes will be added: Cranked: Confirmed and Ground Mission. Cranked: Confirmed is a mix of Cranked and Kill Confirmed. Ground Mission brings Domination to the big stage with five capture points and 10v10 play.

Apart from this, players will also get new weapons, a new character, and more. They will also be able to take part in seasonal challenges, lucky draws and get bundles. To know more about Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water click here.