comscore Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass details out | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, and characters with a launch trailer
News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, and characters with a launch trailer

Gaming

The developer also shared details about multiple in-game events along with a new Battle Pass launch trailer. Let’s check out all the new details regarding the Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 here.

  • Published: May 1, 2020 4:39 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass

Tencent Games and Activision have formally launched Season 6 Battle Pass of Call of Duty Mobile. The game developer shared all the details regarding the battle pass and other in-game events and challenges on the official sub-Reddit. These details come just two days after the developer revealed the details regarding the new update. As part of the Battle Royale pass details, we spotted all the new weapons, characters, skins, and in-game items. In addition, the developer also shared details about multiple in-game events along with a new Battle Pass launch trailer. Let’s check out all the new details regarding the Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 here. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered now available on PC and Xbox One

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass details

According to the detailed post on the official Call of Duty Mobile sub-Reddit, the developer shared a new trailer. Season 6 comes with the tagline “Once upon a time in Rust” referring to the new Rust map. In addition to the Rust map, we also get a second map called “Saloon”. The Battle Pass also comes with two new characters including “Ghost – Cowboy” and “Seraph – Desperada”. In addition, the Pass also comes with a “legendary” and “Unique” Sniper rifle called, “The Outlaw”. The new Battle Pass along with seasonal events and an updated Credit store landed today. This is in addition to the ongoing World Championship 2020, and new “Capture the Flag: Gold Edition Challenge” challenges. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

All the new modes and challenges are new in addition to the recently launched “Rush Map” challenge, “One Shot One Kill” mode, and 2v2 Showdown mode. The free Battle Pass includes Desert Snake series, Outlaw sniper, Annihilator Operator Skill, and AK117 – Bandit. Moving to the paid version we get the new characters, Outlaw – Heat Stroke sniper weapon, M4LMG, LK23, and MSMC with new skins. The game developer also changed to XP (experience) based progression. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update out with Rust map

Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

The new season is also introducing player XP bonus and a secondary bonus for players who manage to find all items in a weapon set through premium crates. Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 will also bring the “Cordite” SMG weapon later in the month. Beyond this, we also get new events UI along with a “Friend Invite” monthly event. Players can invite their friends to the game with the help of “World Chat”, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS, Line, Facebook, and a direct link. You can check more details regarding the season in the official announcement post.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 1, 2020 4:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, launch trailer
Gaming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, launch trailer
Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

News

Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, launch trailer

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, launch trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One
Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling

Gaming

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling
Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

How To

Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update out with Rust map

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update out with Rust map

हिंदी समाचार

अपकमिंग Oppo A92 स्मार्टफोन का नया कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लीक

Xiaomi सुन रहा है यूजर्स की बातें, रिमोर्ट सर्वर में भेजा रहा है फोन का डाटा

HTC Desire 20 Pro स्मार्टफोन का स्कैच हुआ लीक, सामने आया डिजाइन

किसी भी एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा MIUI 12 का ये खास फीचर

Redmi K30 का सस्ता वेरिएंट लॉन्च कर सकती है शाओमी, हुआ स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details
News
Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

News

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings
Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

News

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more
Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

News

Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim