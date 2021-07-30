Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

Activision has finally released Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6, called ‘The Heat’. The update is now live on all Call of Duty: Mobile servers, and you can update the game to get all of the new features and changes from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The update brings in significant gameplay changes including DR-H & AK-117 Buff, Nerfs on Therrnite & Melee Weapons and changes in popular multiplayer maps. Apart from this, a new Battle Pass is also available. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water brings back Ghost on June 29

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 – The Heat

With the new season, Call of Duty: Mobile has also introduced a new Battle Pass, which brings in new Operators, a new functional weapon, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP) and more. The Free Tiers include new Swarm Scorestreak at Tier 14, MX9 functional weapon at Tier 21, AK-47 – Epiphany, the Calling Card – Rugged, and more. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

Season 6 Battle Pass Premium Tiers include Rosa – Double Agent operator, ICR-1 – Blood Money, Calling Card – Escape in Style and a new Charm, for the basics. Other Premium tiers include Operator Skins like Price – The Captain and Domino – Revolutionary, Weapon Blueprints like the KN-44 – Clout and the MX9 – Stone Serpent, and new Emotes – Juggle and Shoot.

New multiplayer maps include Slums and Stack. Slums were originally seen in Black Ops II, where players have to duke it out in the streets and around the center fountain. Stack was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it will be joining the Gunfight map rotation. It is a symmetrical map set in a desert training facility.

Undead Siege makes a return where players will have to live through five days and five nights of being attacked by an army of the undead in multiple waves.

Players completing tasks in the Undead Siege, Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes will earn irradiated and regular ore, which is mined for the invaluable Aether.

Season 6 also introduces a new Ranked Series and Clan Wars. Under the new Ranked Series, players will be able to win CR-56 AMAX – Street Venom and Lerch – Penalty Kick. Clan Wars rewards include a new Firebreak Operator Skin and the RUS-79U – Cagebreaker Weapon Blueprint.