Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Elite of the Elite: APK, OBB download link

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7: Call of Duty new season dubbed Elite of the Elite kicks in today. The seventh season brings on deck new maps, weapons, modes, and a new battle pass with a Special Force theme. Also Read - 5 Best free Android games to play this summer

Activision shared details about the battle pass in a blog post today. The battle pass will have two variants-a free one and a premium one. The developers have even cited the Cyber Attack themed event. The seventh season will go live at 5 PM PT (5:30 AM IST). Here’s everything you need to about the new season. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives: Popular titles with better graphics

Also Read - Battlelands Royale Review: An animated battle royale game that is pretty fun

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Elite of the Elite: Rewards, Weapons, Maps, and more

New maps

Call of Duty: Mobile seventh season will bring two maps in multiplayer mode- Monastery and Scrapyard 2019.

“Monastery: Battle erupts at the once-peaceful Monastery, where Operators must navigate the map’s twisting walkways and clustered buildings. Featured in Frontline and Team Deathmatch.

Scrapyard 2019: Season 7 introduces the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare iteration of this classic map. Operators deploy to an aircraft boneyard full of scattered parts and storage sheds. Fight from the central fuselage…just watch for those incoming grenades.”

New rewards

Season 7 will feature a Special Forces-themed Battle Pass and include both free and premium content. This involves- new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), etc.

Premium Pass

The key elements of the Premium Pass in CoD: Mobile season 7 include-

Operators

Demir Operator

Griggs — Sarge

Charly — Huntress

Mil-Sim – Balkan Special ATU

Weapon Blueprints

Hades – Shoulder Cannon

QXR — Prototype Omega

Rytec AMR — Revati

M4 — Outcast Vengeance

The latest season is still a couple of hours away to hit the servers (depending on the regions). In case you haven’t received the update on your device, GamePur has come up with a simple workaround that you can try-

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Elite of the Elite: APK, OBB download link

As per the site, the new season update APK file size is around 95MB, while the OBB file is approx 3GB. Here are the steps to download the links

– First up download the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 update APK and OBB files via these links- APK, OBB.

– Locate the files on your device and install the APK file. Enable ‘Install apps from Unknown Sources’ if you haven’t.

-Once the installation process is complete, move both the OBB files to Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter

-Once done, open the game, log in your credentials and try the new season.