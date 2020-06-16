Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Radioactive Agent is live

Call of Duty: Mobile’s new season 7 Radioactive Agent is now live. This new season brings, seven new areas and an expansion of existing locations on the updated Battle Royale map. Players earn rewards in an unified, single stream Battle Pass, visit the Gulag in 2v2 Gunfight, and more. There’s an expanded Battle Royale map, earnable functional weapons, new skins for your favorite soldiers, more events like Radiated Sector, and more. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush Event is now live
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Radioactive Agent: Details
Unified Battle Pass
Radioactive Agent brings a major change to the Battle Pass systems, as players will now progress along a single stream of content. Free tiers spread throughout the stream reward content to all players who reach those tiers, while players who purchase the Battle Pass will unlock content at each and every tier. At Tier 14, all players gain access to the new Cluster Strike Scorestreak. Progress to Tier 21 to unlock a new functional weapon, the QQ9 SMG. Free tiers throughout the stream also award the ‘Danger Zone’ and the ‘Caution’ camos for a variety of items. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC
Purchase the Battle Pass of the new season to earn new content at every tier. Join the battle with Hazmat Ghost unlocked right at Tier 1, followed by Kreuger Alchemist at Tier 12. Earn epic weapon skins like the M4 Back Scratcher at Tier 40 and the QQ9 Flood at Tier 50. Also unlocked at Tier 50 is the Legendary Calling Card, ‘Pursuit.’ Fight your battles in style when you unlock the Rare ‘Radioactive’ and the Epic and dynamic ‘Barricade’ camo series.
Battle Royale map expansion
The Battle Royale map has undergone for the new season a huge expansion featuring seven new and diverse areas: Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, Ski Town, Heat, and Frigid Wetlands. The new Battle Royale updated map, is more than 45% larger than the original.
New Battle Royale Vehicle – Tank
This deadly new vehicle added for the new season and it is randomly air dropped into the match and can be occupied by a squad of four.
New Battle Royale Boss – The Butcher
The Butcher has entered the field. Replacing Cerberus, this menacing new boss challenges players to a bloody fight, rewarding great loot to those who manage to come out victorious.
New Battle Royale Class – Smoke Bomber
The new battle royale class entrant is the Smoke Bomber. The Smoke Bomber specializes in disrupting the enemy’s vision with its Cluster Smoke Grenade ability, releasing multiple projectiles that disperse smoke over a wide area. The passive Smoke Perspective ability provides enhanced vision against enemies in the smoke, so take them out while they blindly search the area.
Radiated Sector Event
More content including an Epic weapon can be earned through the Radiated Sector event. The Radiated Sector event begins later in the Season.
Attack of the Undead
A new Multiplayer mode, Attack of the Undead is coming. It randomly assigns one of ten players as undead after a short countdown timer at the start of the match. The other nine survivors must attempt to run out the clock before they undead attacks and infects them. Each Infected player is ‘turned’ and as the undead horde increase, it becomes harder and harder to survive.
Any time the undead take out a Survivor, that Survivor joins the ranks of the Infected. The remaining Survivors must work together and combine their firepower against the horde as they hope to run down the clock and end the match as a Survivor.
2v2 Gunfight in the Gulag
Fans of free-to-play Warzone might recognize the familiar battleground of the Gulag. Instead of battling for redeployment, in Call of Duty: Mobile the Gulag is the latest Gunfight mode map, previously known as 2v2 Showdown mode. Head to the Gulag with a teammate and find out just how well you fight in tight, small-team engagements, where every action counts.
New Map: Tunisia
Radioactive Agent for season 7 adds a new Multiplayer map to the mix in Tunisia, a large map set in a seaside Mediterranean town. Navigate Tunisia’s twisting streets and main square, where the fighting is intense and out in the open.
Besides these there are other details in the game as well, check out the full patch notes here.