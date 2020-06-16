Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Radioactive Agent is live

New Battle Royale Vehicle – Tank

This deadly new vehicle added for the new season and it is randomly air dropped into the match and can be occupied by a squad of four.

New Battle Royale Boss – The Butcher

The Butcher has entered the field. Replacing Cerberus, this menacing new boss challenges players to a bloody fight, rewarding great loot to those who manage to come out victorious.

New Battle Royale Class – Smoke Bomber

The new battle royale class entrant is the Smoke Bomber. The Smoke Bomber specializes in disrupting the enemy’s vision with its Cluster Smoke Grenade ability, releasing multiple projectiles that disperse smoke over a wide area. The passive Smoke Perspective ability provides enhanced vision against enemies in the smoke, so take them out while they blindly search the area.

Radiated Sector Event

More content including an Epic weapon can be earned through the Radiated Sector event. The Radiated Sector event begins later in the Season.

Attack of the Undead

A new Multiplayer mode, Attack of the Undead is coming. It randomly assigns one of ten players as undead after a short countdown timer at the start of the match. The other nine survivors must attempt to run out the clock before they undead attacks and infects them. Each Infected player is ‘turned’ and as the undead horde increase, it becomes harder and harder to survive.

Any time the undead take out a Survivor, that Survivor joins the ranks of the Infected. The remaining Survivors must work together and combine their firepower against the horde as they hope to run down the clock and end the match as a Survivor.

2v2 Gunfight in the Gulag

Fans of free-to-play Warzone might recognize the familiar battleground of the Gulag. Instead of battling for redeployment, in Call of Duty: Mobile the Gulag is the latest Gunfight mode map, previously known as 2v2 Showdown mode. Head to the Gulag with a teammate and find out just how well you fight in tight, small-team engagements, where every action counts.

New Map: Tunisia

Radioactive Agent for season 7 adds a new Multiplayer map to the mix in Tunisia, a large map set in a seaside Mediterranean town. Navigate Tunisia’s twisting streets and main square, where the fighting is intense and out in the open.

Besides these there are other details in the game as well, check out the full patch notes here.