Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 'The Forge' features new Highrise map, Katana operator skill, and more

Inspecting the content, the events, characters, and in-game items follow the “post-apocalyptic theme”. Let’s check out the details around the upcoming Season 8 for smartphone Battle Royale game, Call of Duty: Mobile here.

  Published: July 13, 2020 8:37 PM IST
Activision, Tencent Games, and TiMi Studios just shared information regarding Season 8 of its “Call of Duty: Mobile” here. As part of the reveal, the company also shared the official teaser of the upcoming season. First up, the company is calling the new season “The Forge” with emphasis on crafting weapons. It follows the path that previous updates have paved for users with the introduction of new maps, weapons, and more. Inspecting the content, the events, characters, and in-game items follow the “post-apocalyptic theme”. Let’s check out the details around the upcoming Season 8 for smartphone Battle Royale game, Call of Duty: Mobile here. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone now supports 200-player matches

According to the dedicated post on the CallOfDutyMobile sub-Reddit, we get to know all the details regarding the update. Taking a look at the post, the highlight of the update is likely the latest “Highrise” map. The company also revealed that the map features multiple points for a counterattack at the construction site. This construction site is located on the top of a tall building. We also get a mix of office buildings to offer closed-quarter combat, open rooftops, and a helipad. The multi-floor layout along with object placement makes things interesting and engaging on the map. Call of Duty: Mobile players can use the map to play in multiple modes. These include Attack of the Undead, Kill Confirmed, Team Death Match, Search and Destroy, Domination, and the new Juggernaut mode. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season

The new Juggernaut mode offers a new 5 vs 1 opportunity. Here five players need to play as a team to take down the one player with Juggernaut. The first team to reach the score limit wins the match. This new update also features a new “Katana” operator skill. As part of the skill, players can use the traditional Japanese sword, even through smoke. One strike from the Katana is enough to take the player down. It is worth noting that this operator skill switches the game view to a third-person view. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Beyond this, we also get a new “short-to-mid range” assault rifle, the DR-H. We also get new skins ranging from common to rate as part of the Season 8 Battle Pass. The publisher has also updated the credit store as part of the update. Call of Duty: Mobile players will also get to play the “Days of Summer” event along with new season-based challenges and Battle Pass-based items.

  Published Date: July 13, 2020 8:37 PM IST

Best Sellers